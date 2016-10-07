Monroeville runs all over New London

NEW LONDON — Monroeville made it clear from the get-go. It was here to win.

The Eagles did just so, and made it look easy in the process, as they scored on their first five possessions of the first half and came away with a 46-13 Firelands Conference win.

“We always have the mindset to come out and score,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said. “The kids’ focus this week was good, because this was kind of a down week looking past to Crestview. But we told them from the beginning, every game matters. They’ve put themselves in a position now to play the last three games as meaningful games.”

The Eagles, ranked No. 4 in the Division VII Associated Press poll, improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the FC. New London dropped to 2-5, 1-3.

Monroeville got on the board after Colton Millis took the ball 13 yards for a score. The extra-point attempt was no good, but the Eagles had a 6-0 lead.

Just a few minutes later, Conar Burns found paydirt on a 54-yard dash on the Eagles’ first play of their second drive. The PAT was blocked, making the score 12-0.

In the opening seconds of the second quarter, Monroeville quarterback Adam Rogers dove into the end zone on a sneak. This time, the point after proved true, putting the Eagles ahead 19-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Wildcats were unable to maintain control of the ball, giving it right back to Monroeville at the New London 30-yard line.

Despite being flagged for a hold, however, Monroeville scored on a 40-yard strike from Rogers to Gage Blackford.

Finally, it was New London’s turn.

Wildcat Jake Gerlak toted the ball 36 yards on a reverse to put his team on the board.

However, Millis answered right back with his second score of the night, this time an 11-yard rush to put Monroeville up 33-7.

Mathews intercepted a pass by Rogers, setting up a 29-yard score from Mathews to Derek Smith the very next play. The extra point failed, making the score 33-13.

However, that was it for the Wildcat offense, as they failed to find the end zone for the rest of the night.

The Eagles on the other hand weren’t quite done, as Dominic Ruffing carried the ball 10 yards for a touchdown on their next drive. Then, with just 10 seconds left in the third, Millis rumbled into the end zone for his third TD of the night, setting up a running clock for the fourth quarter.

Millis finished with 180 yards on 19 carries, while Rogers was 3-of-13 passing for 54 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles rushed for 380 yards overall.

“He’s got the quick gear in him, you know,” Stecher said of Millis. “He’s gone. He’s like a shot out of a canon. And Conar Burns had a really good game playing wing for us. We moved him to wing and he got a touchdown run. He’s one of those guys you don’t see his name as far as running goes. But we moved him out there and he’s done a really nice job for us too.”

Despite having only one carry, Gerlak led the Wildcats in rushing with 36 yards, while Mathews added 31. Mathews had 76 yards and one score through the air.

“We do good things. At times we do good things, almost great things,” New London coach Brad Pickens said. “But it’s not all 11 guys doing it at the same time. We just have to figure out how to have all 11 guys doing their job at the same time. We have to do it together as a team, because we have the ability and I’ve said it all year. We have the potential, we have the ability, we just have to get it going.”

The Eagles will face a tough test next week, when they take on Crestview (5-1, 4-0).

“Like I said before, I think one ‘L’ behind your name in the Firelands (Conference) and you’re going to be in second place,” Stecher said. “We’ve got to clean a few things up offensively and hopefully we can get some kids healthy. But we’re okay. We’re 7-0 and I’m not complaining one bit.”

Western Reserve 35, Plymouth 13

At Collins, Western Reserve coach Mike Stoll had a well-deserved big grin on his face.

After all, his Roughriders (1-6) grabbed their first win of the season Friday, a dominating 35-13 homecoming victory over Plymouth (2-5) at Bachelder Field. The win was also Western’s first in the Firelands Conference while the Big Red fell to 0-4 in league action.

“It’s like a monkey off the back,” Stoll said. “It makes for a good homecoming. The kids deserve that; they put a lot of time and effort (starting) in July.”

Western rode the two-headed running attack of Josh Fries and Stephen Hood to victory. They collectively ran for more than 300 yards and scored on all of the team’s trips to the end zone.

Fries carried the ball 28 times for 152 yards and 3 TDs.

With team captains Colton Puder and Luke Buck out with injuries, Stoll told the team they had to step up and he was pleased to see the ’Riders do so Friday.

“I was real proud of the young guys,” he said. “Dawson Cooley has been doing a good job of getting in their at the right guard spot and Dominic Fannin has been playing at outside tackle. They’re inexperienced, (but) they’re getting better each game.”

Hood, the second part of Western’s running attack, rushed 14 times for 162 yards and 2 TDs.

Fries scored his first TD on a 19-yard run up the middle late in the first quarter. That gave the ’Riders a 7-0 lead.

Hood, who kicked five extra points, added to Western’s lead with a 52-yard gallop with 8:55 in the second quarter, making it 14-0.

Plymouth’s Logan Myers grabbed a 37-yard TD reception from Kade Collins with 7:01 until halftime. The extra point was good, cutting Western’s lead to 14-7.

Fries carried multiple Big Red defenders on his back when he rumbled into the end zone with 2:43 until intermission. The 10-yard run gave Western a 21-7 advantage going into the locker room.

Jarred Stein had a 30-yard reception during Plymouth’s only scoring drive in the second half. The senior capped it off with a 2-yard TD run and Western led 21-13 with 6:06 in the third quarter.

Western answered in the last period with two more scores. Hood took it in from 4 yards out with 10:18 left in the game. About four minutes later, Fries scored his third TD of the night on an 18-yard sweep, giving Western the 35-13 win.

On Friday, the ‘Riders host FC foe South Central (2-5, 1-3 in the conference.)

Ontario 35, Willard 8

At Ontario, the Warriors scored 21 points in the fourth quarter Friday night to break open a close game and defeat Willard 35-8 in Northern Ohio League action.

The Warriors grabbed an early 7-0 lead as Cameron Todd hit Quan Jackson with a 9-yard scoring strike less than one minute into the contest. Hunter Plew’s PAT kick gave the hosts the 7-0 advantage.

The teams battled through a scoreless second quarter, and Ontario notched its second score at 9:01 of the third quarter on a one yard run by Will Taylor. Plew again added the point after to give his team a 14-0 lead.

Things really heated up in the final quarter.

The Warriors stretched the lead to 20-0 with 8:35 remaining as Trevian Jordan tallied on an 11 yard run, and the attempt for the extra point was no good.

The Flashes got on the board at the 6:04 mark as Jerett Sowers scored on a five yard run, and then caught a pass from Ethan Daub for the two point conversion making it 20-8.

But Ontario answered with a pair of touchdowns of its own to close the game out.

The first came on a 53 yard run by Jordan with 4:40 left, and the finale with 1:41 showing as Plew tallied on a three yard plunge. Plew’s PAT kick, and a Manaj Dorsey two-point run sealed it at 35-8.

Daub was 15-of-32 for 120 yards to pace the Willard offense. Sowers added 41 yards via the rush.

Willard (1-6, 0-3) plays at Bellevue Friday night.