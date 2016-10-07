Lakers rally to beat Northwood for fifth win

The Lakers (5-2, 3-1) pulled to within 10, 26-16 after three quarters, as Logan Kenley ran in a touchdown from one yard out, then tacked two on in the fourth quarter, while holding the Rangers' (3-4, 2-2) offense scoreless.

Justin Tibbels caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Sam Tyson for the first touchdown in the fourth, while Kenley again added a 1-yard score for the final margin.

Danbury's first TD of the night was scored by Jared Koenig off a 48-yard pass from Tyson.

Tibbels was 12-of-18 passing for 184 yards and one touchdown, while Tyson had 19 carries for 78 yards and 1-of-1 passing for 48 yards and one TD.

Tyson also added 15 tackles and had five catches for 58 yards.

The win marks the first time since 2003 the Lakers have won five games in a season. Danbury has finished 5-5 six times since 1981, but haven’t had a winning season since a 6-4 finish in 1981.

Margaretta 52, Cardinal Stritch 20

At Castalia, Margaretta jumped out to a 22-6 halftime lead over Cardinal Stritch en route to a 52-20 non-conference rout Friday.

The Polar Bears (3-4) were led by Logan Graffin, who carried the ball 28 times for 304 yards and five touchdowns.

Nick Leibacher was 7-of-12 passing for 73 yards and one TD, while Collin Lane led the defense with five tackles.

Graffin scored Margaretta's first touchdown on a 9-yard run in the first quarter, then the Cardinals came back to make it 8-6. Angelo Frias caught a 27-yard TD pass from Leibacher for a 14-6 lead, then it was all Graffin for four touchdowns in a row. Graffin scored form 37 yards out to make it 22-6 at halftime, then opened the third quarter with runs of 33, 5, and 10 yards for a 46-6 advantage.

Stritch scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter around a 34-yard TD from James Fisher for the final score.

Oak Harbor 56, Fremont St. Joseph C.C. 7

At Oak Harbor, the Rockets scored a pair of touchdowns in each quarter en route to a 56-7 win over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic Friday.

Jaret Parker caught a pair of touchdown passes from Jeff Winterfield in the first quarter for Oak Harbor (3-4), then Caleb Oberther ran in from 25 yards out to start the second quarter. Also in the second quarter, Raymon Behlmer caught a 36-yard pass from Winterfield to close out the first half scoring. Tate Smith converted a perfect 8-of-8 PATs for the Rockets.

In the second half, Oak Harbors four TDs were on the ground, as Winterfield ran in from 75 yards out, Parker added a 78-yard run, Nick Pfeiffer had a 4-yard TD and Clay Schulte had a 44-yard run.

Winterfield was 5-of-7 passing for 137 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball four times for 92 yards and one TD.

Parker had nine carries for 130 yards and one TD, while Parker caught three passes for 89 yards and two TDs.