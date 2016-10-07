Clyde rallies, holds off Edison in SBC thriller

For those who were in attendance for Friday's Sandusky Bay Conference showdown between visiting Edison and host Clyde, it felt like that was about all that separated the two teams who had combined for just one loss this season.

With the clock running inside of three minutes left in the game and the Chargers trailing 28-24, they were faced with a fourth-and-3 at the Clyde 29-yard line. Fullback Sam Stoll got the call, but when his yardage was measured — it was a nose of the football short with 2:40 left.

Edison eventually got the ball back and progressed inside the Clyde 40 again, but turned it over on downs with less than 40 seconds left to seal a 28-24 loss.

View more photos from the game here.

The Chargers — ranked No. 4 in the latest Division V Associated Press state poll — suffered their first loss to fall to 6-1, 2-1. Meanwhile, the Fliers improve to 6-1, 3-0.

“A high school football game like that, decided by four points, it usually comes down to plays like that,” Clyde coach Ryan Carter said. “We were talking about a couple inches and a couple yards here or there between a win and a loss. I'm just happy we were the ones who came out on top.”

After stopping Edison less than an inch short, the Fliers drove down to the Edison 29 and were faced with a fourth-and-1 with 1:31 left. Carter had his team go for it, but the snap was mishandled, and Lucas Nicely was tackled for a 3-yard loss.

On Edison's first play, quarterback Braden Ehrhardt connected with Bryce Ostheimer for a 27-yard gain to the Clyde 46. Two plays later, a 13-yard run by Stoll set up a 3rd-and-1 at the Clyde 27, but back-to-back false start penalties pushed the ball back 10 yards.

Two plays later, Ehrhardt was thrown for a loss on fourth down to seal the Clyde win with :39 seconds left.

“It's one of those sequences looking back, if we don't fumble the snap and get a first down, then we don't have that last drive,” Carter said. “I put it a little bit on my own shoulders, but it is what it is and our defense stepped up at the end and got a stop when we needed to.”

Edison led 17-15 at halftime and had the ball to begin the third quarter, but penalties killed any hopes of a solid drive to build on the lead. The Fliers then forged ahead with 4:02 left in the third quarter when Nicely avoided a sack and found Tanner Davenport for a 16-yard TD pass. The kick failed, but the Fliers were up 21-17.

The Chargers had a key third-and-4 from their 26 on the ensuing drive, but the option toss was mishandled, and Clyde's Evan Patynko fell on it at the Edison 22. Five plays later, Frank Sewell scored from a yard out to give the Fliers a 28-17 with 55 seconds left in the third quarter.

Needing an immediate response, the Chargers got one, as Ehrhardt got free for a 66-yard run on Edison's next offensive play. Two plays later, he scored from 2 yards out and the third James Hill PAT cut the deficit to 28-24 with 26 seconds left in the quarter — which is where the score stood in the frantic final three minutes.

“I thought a big point was coming out in the second half with some big penalties and a turnover,” Edison coach Jim Hall said. “We just didn't take advantage of what we wanted to do to start the third quarter with the lead. But the kids gave a great effort — a championship effort — to battle and stay in it and to even have a chance at the end, to get the ball back and drive it down the field. I couldn't be prouder of them. It's a tough game, but I thought we played very hard — and I'm proud of them.”

Clyde opened the scoring with a 16-play drive that ended with a 25-yard field goal by Seth Hohman for a 3-0 lead at the 4:47 mark of the first quarter. Edison answered with a quick 8-play, 80-yard drive that featured a steady dose of Stoll.

Max Soviak scored on an 11-yard run to put the Chargers ahead 7-3 with 1:26 left in the first.

Nicely connected with Davenport on Clyde's ensuing play from scrimmage for a 61-yard gain, setting up a 1-yard TD by Sewell five plays later. The PAT was blocked, giving the Fliers a 9-7 lead with 11:06 left in the second.

Edison responded with a lengthy 10-play drive that resulted in a 23-yard field goal by Hill to make it 10-9 with 7:52 left in the half. The Chargers then got a stop, and the Fliers shanked a punt, giving Edison the ball at the Clyde 37.

The very next play, Stoll rumbled through the Flier defense for a touchdown run and a 17-9 lead with 6:10 left in the half.

Clyde then closed the first half scoring and pulled within 17-15 when Nicely found Logan Winke for a 54-yard TD pass down the right sideline with 4:43 left in the half. Sewell's conversion run was stopped short.

Sewell put together his best game of the year for the Fliers, running for 173 yards and 2 TDs on 29 attempts. Nicely was 15-of-27 passing for 258 yards and 2 TDs with Davenport catching seven passes for 123 yards and Winke four for 92 yards.

Stoll ran for 199 yards on 27 attempts for the Chargers, while Ehrhardt picked up 81 yards on 10 attempts and was 5-of-7 passing for 82 yards. Ostheimer caught three passes for 64 yards.

“You hate to talk about a moral victory, and we're not going to,” Hall said. “It shows how we've grown a little bit as a program and this group of kids is a great group. They're going to keep fighting. It's disappointing that's for sure, because we put a lot into it and had a chance. But we're going to regroup and come back and try to get another win.”