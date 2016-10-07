Bellevue survives Norwalk's big second half for win

NORWALK — Bellevue came away with a 34-28 win Friday night at Warren Whitney Field, holding off Norwalk's 22-6 scoring outburst after halftime thanks to big runs by Trevon Raymore and Brandon Haraway.

With the win, Bellevue improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the Northern Ohio League, while the Truckers fell to 4-3, 2-2.

The win came one week after the Redmen allowed a touchdown with 46 seconds left at Sandusky — then ran out of time at the Sandusky 17-yard line in a 28-26 loss.

“We knew we needed that,” Bellevue coach Ed Nasonti said. “I thought we did a great job moving the ball in the first half, as we scored on our first four of five possessions. Our defense struggled to get off the field. We got out of rhythm. It was a nice win. We are 5-2 and the beat goes on.”

Nasonti came away a bit disappointed, but knows all that matters is his team won.

“We are disappointed that we did not come out and put the game away like we should have,” he said. “We had them fourth-and-20 and a late hit here and a penalty there and they converted. At the end of the day, we give our kids credit for withstanding that huge momentum shift. Our kids stayed in, persevered and got the win.”

Bellevue scored early and often in the opening half behind the arm and legs of quarterback Alec Foos, who found the end zone four times in the half, three times on the ground and once on a 34-yard pass to Dakota McPeak.

Aside from a Haraway 25-yard run, the Truckers didn’t see many bright spots heading into halftime.

But Norwalk came out and scored on back-to-back possessions to cut the Bellevue lead to 28-22 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Raymore rumbled his way to paydirt twice in the third on bruising runs of 13 and 29 yards to close the gap.

As the momentum switched, Foos found McPeak over the middle for a 65-yard score to give Bellevue its only score of the second half and a 2-score lead.

“We just went in, made our adjustments and some seniors stepped up and talked about the last time we played Bellevue,” Norwalk coach Chris MacFarland said of his team's second half. “The kids just took it upon themselves and I am so proud of what our seniors have done even when we are down. There have been teams in the past who get down against a quality team like that and lay down and quit. We didn’t and we came out and played a great half of football.”

For Bellevue, Foos finished 9-of-12 passing for 200 yards and 2 TDs. He also had 32 carries and 153 yards on the ground with three more touchdowns.

“He is an outstanding leader and quarterback and has been doing this kind of stuff for us for three years,” Nasonti said. “We ended up with 365 total yards with just a few possessions in the second half and he was a huge part of that.”

McPeak hauled in four passes for 133 yards and two scores.

For Norwalk, Raymore eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the first time this season with 18 carries and 149 yards with two scores on the ground. Norwalk saw Haraway run for 91 yards and a score while completing 9-of-19 passes for 78 yards. Blake Obringer caught three passes for 28 yards.

Senior captain Trenten Morrow — who began the season as the starting quarterback before a shoulder injury in Week 4 — returned and played wide receiver, grabbing five passes for 44 yards.

The Redmen hosts Willard (1-6) next week. The Truckers are back in action next week hosting Columbus East in a non-conference matchup.

“We have three games left with these kids, which is never enough,” MacFarland said. “That is going to be sign of next week. Can we take this and keep raising up the notch? We are just going to keep getting better for three weeks.”