Pace: Events in hometown exceeded expectations

Full Orlando Pace Day Coverage

SANDUSKY — Orlando Pace always feels a little nostalgic when he comes back home to Sandusky.

But it was truly a 'Throwback Thursday' for the 1994 Sandusky graduate, as Orlando Pace Day brought out dozens of familiar faces from his days as a student-athlete in the city.

“Seeing everyone from when I grew up here as a kid — this entire day has really exceeded my expectations,” Pace said during a special Sandusky Rotary Club luncheon at Castaway Bay. “I thought I would come back, see a few people and kind of go through the day.

“Just to have an opportunity to speak to the kids, but then to get a street named after you — that doesn't happen every day,” he added. “To be a part of this, I'm still absorbing all of the great things I've been blessed with.”

Pace was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 6 in Canton. It was the capper on a legendary career that includes the Sandusky High School, College Football and Rose Bowl Hall of Fame as well.

“The older you get, the more accolades you get, it really makes you appreciate being a part of an elite group of people,” Pace said. “From being associated with some of the great Sandusky alumni, to Ohio State and now the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it's just special to be a part of that.”

At the luncheon, comments were made by former Sandusky assistant football coach and athletic director Dale Sartor, who said it was the proudest moment as an educator or coach when Pace mentioned him in his Hall of Fame comments.

Also among the brief comments included Margaret Drury and John Schumm — who were Pace's French teachers in high school.

Schumm noted one of Pace's favorite parts about the class was the French candy — and less than 24 hours removed from returning to Switzerland, Schumm presented him with a big bag full of candy.

And there were also Advent calendars with a piece of candy for each day counting down to Christmas.

“You're supposed to open them one day at a time in December,” Schumm said. “But we didn't have any more candy, so Orlando brought in an Advent Calendar. And one day, all of the sudden I hear the noise of it being opened — and he's one after the other eating all 30 pieces. They never made it to Christmas.”

Pace was given a standing ovation at the end of the luncheon, and touching on moments in his enshrinement speech from August, thanked numerous family and friends.

“ stand up here as one person, but my entire family had a hand in my journey,” he said.

After speaking to Sandusky students, having a street named after him and celebrating at the luncheon, Pace's day continued as part of the Sandusky homecoming parade — where a ceremony at Strobel Field followed.

Already a man of few words, it was hard for Pace to speak on everything that has gone on since February when he found out he was going into the Hall of Fame. In fact, he admitted that his goal as a kid was to be a Hall of Famer, but he never spoke of it to anyone — including family.

“I'm not a person that speaks a lot about anything. I always had confidence in who I was,” Pace said. “Now, did I go out and show people or tell people how good I was, no. But I was always confident in my ability to go out and perform and play football. It wasn't my style to talk about it to anyone.

“I kind of do that with everything — I internalize it before I speak,” he added. “My whole life, it was a fire that burned in me. People couldn't understand me at Ohio State — they'd say, 'Man, you play the game so differently than you actually are off the field.' That was just my way of expressing how bad I wanted it.”

As Pace did try to sum up the entire day — none of it traced directly back to football.

“It was great to be recognized by your peers, but to be recognized by your entire community for doing something that you loved to do, that is truly special,” he said. “And the ceremony and luncheon today was more about me the person. Which is more gratifying to me than anything.

“Because if people say 'He's a man of high character that does everything the right way.' That means just as much to me as being in the Hall of Fame.”