Edison, Clyde prepare for another big game

The two defending Sandusky Bay Conference champions meeting as the 2016 high school football season enters the final month. Two teams with a combined 11-1 record and again unbeaten in SBC play. Two teams who hosted playoff games a year ago, who are each ranked fourth in their respective region for computer ratings — and have combined to win 33 of their last 38 games since Week 1 of 2015.

That’s what fans will see when Division V No. 4 Edison (6-0, 2-0) visits Clyde (5-1, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Bob Bishop Stadium. And make no mistake, it’s not a business as usual week for either team.

“It’s not, because we have an undefeated team that has put up big numbers coming in,” Clyde coach Ryan Carter said. “But our kids have played in games like this and been around this situation before — as their kids have, too.”

A year ago, it was the exact same matchup, except the game was in Milan and Clyde had the lone loss between the two teams. In 2009, the two teams met in Week 10 in Milan with the winner assured a share of the SBC title.

“It’s great to be in a game of this level and magnitude again,” Edison coach Jim Hall said. “To play games that are important and determine championships late in the season was our goal, and that’s where we’re at. It will obviously take a great effort, but the guys are battle tested. They are ready for this.”

The Fliers have a big winning streak against the Chargers coming into the game, having won every meeting since 2004. That include’s last year’s 28-10 win by the Fliers — Edison’s lone loss until a last-second field goal defeat in the state semifinals.

“The kids know of it, but they focus in more on recent history,” Hall said. “We’ve had opportunities to play them with some implications in recent years. Our kids have been in some situations now where they’ve had a chance to play in big games, and that’s definitely what this is.

“I think it’s a benefit for us,” he added. “Now, facing one of the upper echelon teams in our league and Division III makes it more of a challenge — but beyond that, I don’t think there is anything that will impact our kids just because it’s Clyde.”

The Fliers have allowed one offensive touchdown in 12 quarters since everything that could go wrong went wrong in a 66-22 loss at Bellevue on Sept. 9.

“It wasn’t so much the defense, it was everything — turnovers giving them short fields, special teams, a culmination of a lot of different things,” Carter said of the loss. “Kids have figured out their roles a little bit, what we want out of them, and have played better since then on both sides of the ball.”

Edison enters the game averaging 48.6 points per game while allowing 10.8 per game. Quarterback Braden Ehrhardt has a combined 1,027 yards and 18 TDs for the Chargers, while Sam Stoll has ran for 719 yards and 13 TDs.

“We’re facing a much different animal this week,” Carter said. “It’s like you don’t see Wing T, you don’t see the triple option much anymore. We’ve played in past, seen it in past, and we’ll draw on what we know and hopefully put together a good plan.”

When Carter watched the Chargers this week, he sees a team playing with a high level of confidence.

“You can see it, a tremendous amount of confidence,” he said. “They graduated a lot of those kids who made the deep run last year, but these kids were on that team and several of them played. They were all around it and saw what it took — and that says a lot. “They are drawing from that confidence level and overall environment,” he added. “They obviously have good players like Sam Stoll, good athletes at each position who play the game very fast. Their speed concerns us. You can’t simulate what they do in practice no matter how good your scout team is. You just can’t. It has to be a feel, and we have to come ready to go Friday.”

Offensively, the Fliers are averaging 37.3 points per game, and have a balanced attack between running (1,155 yards) and passing the ball (1,414 yards). Lucas Nicely (84-of-114, 1,173 yards, 12 TDs), Frank Sewell (567 yards, 7 TDs) and receiver Tanner Davenport (32 catches, 621 yards, 7 TDs) lead the Fliers.

“They do a good job of getting your players into a position where they are in a conflict in terms of coverage versus run support,” Hall said of Clyde. “They try to outnumber you in different ways, and we spent a lot of time this week working on that. They attack in many different ways. Defense has been a strength for us, and it will be a test this week.”

Defensively, the Fliers are allowing 15.5 points, 94.7 yards rushing and 131.2 yards passing per game.

“When I think of Clyde, I think of their defense,” Hall said. “They have been so solid, they are aggressive, physical, attack the passer and play physical on the line. It’s a heck of a challenge.

“We’re not going to try and reinvent ourselves, but it will take great execution,” he added. “We will have to play our best game. Points will be at a premium with two good defenses going at it. We have to stay true to who we are and play our best game.”