Blue Streak Dreams winners announced

SANDUSKY — Two current Sandusky City Schools students were selected to have lunch with Big O during Thursday’s Orlando Pace Day in Sandusky. The “Blue Streak Dreams” contest asked any current or former Blue Streaks to write about their dreams and what they have done or are doing to obtain those dreams.

The winners are Sandusky High School junior Ja’vez Alexander and fourth-grader Benjamin Davis. Davis is a student at the Regional Center for Advanced Academic Studies. Alexander is also the starting quarterback for the varsity Blue Streak football team.

Both students have been invited to have lunch at the Sandusky Rotary luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Castaway Bay as part of Orlando Pace Day. Pace will be honored and address the luncheon. There are no more seats available, but it will be streamed live at sanduskyregister.com.

My Dream

by Benjamin Davis

Kunal Patel is a very successful business person who once said, “Don’t follow your dreams, chase them.” My dream is to play football for The Ohio State University. I want to be a running back because it is my favorite position. I think football is a fun sport to play. I know that in order to play football I need to work hard and be dedicated to my goal.

There are many things I can do to achieve my goals. Right now I am doing flag football for the Sandusky Elementary Athletic Program. I am learning how a QB stands when the ball is snapped, drills that help with foot work, and how the ball is handed off to the running back. These things that I am learning will help me when I am playing tackle football next year in 5th grade. I will keep playing football for the Sandusky Blue Streaks in 6th grade, junior high, and high school.

I know I have to get good grades in order to go to Ohio State University. My school is helping me become a good student. My teachers are making my work challenging. They are teaching me new things that I did not know before and helping me become more organized. Every night I read so that I can reach my AR goal and I study my math facts so that I can become better at multiplication. I also never miss school I understand that it is important for me to be at school every day.

In order for me to achieve my goal of playing football at Ohio State, I need to work hard inside and out of the classroom. I will continue to do my best on my school work and in sports.

Blue Streak Dream

by Ja’vez Alexander

Most kids don’t really think about what their goals are in life until late in high school. Before then most just know that they want to be rich or famous with a lot of things. For me, I was one of those kids. When I was younger all I wanted to do was play football and be able to buy whatever I wanted. By the end of sophomore year in high school I realized what my actual goals in life were.

Now my main goal in life is to go to college and be able to play collegiate football while studying in the engineering field. Of course, playing in the NFL was my biggest dream, but as I aged, going to college became my main goal. Neither my mom or dad completed college so I want to be the first to do so.

In order to accomplish my goals of going to college and playing college football I plan on continuing to do good in school, better my craft at the sport and to block out all negative influences that don’t have any intentions for me to achieve my goals. School is by far my first priority, my mom always told me my “education is before football” so I take my education very seriously. Also to reach my goal I continue to train and I’m always doing extracurricular things to make me not just a better player, but also a better person. All winter and summer long I train with my biggest role model. We also volunteer for multiple events for young athletes. I always felt that helping others built character and character shapes you into a leader. In order to be successful in college and college football I have to be a leader and not a follower.

In order to become a leader I had to take control of my life and set better examples. I had to become distant from some of my closest friends because they didn’t have the same intentions I had. I then began to surround myself with people that have similar goals as me and now my success is slowly starting to show.

So far I’m actually becoming closer and closer to what I think is a Blue Streak dream coming true.