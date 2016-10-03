Five area teams ranked in latest AP football poll

In Division III, Sandusky (6-0) moved up one spot from seventh to No. 6 spot after three straight weeks of staying the same after a 28-26 win over visiting Bellevue in a huge Northern Ohio League game last week at Strobel Field. The Blue Streaks have a third straight test when they host Div. I Lorain (4-2) Friday night.
In Div. IV, Port Clinton (6-0) moved up one spot from sixth to No. 5 after a 23-14 win against Perkins. The Redskins entertain Huron (2-4) Friday in a Sandusky Bay Conference game.
In Div. V, Edison (6-0) stayed at No. 4 for a third straight week after a 49-0 blowout win against visiting St. Mary Central Catholic. The Chargers have their biggest test of the season this Friday when they visit Clyde (5-1), which fell from 14th to out of the rankings in Div. III despite a 36-6 win vs. Oak Harbor.
In Div. VII, both Firelands Conference rivals St. Paul and Monroeville have moved into the top 5. The Flyers (6-0) received seven first-place votes to move up from third to No. 2 — equaling their highest AP ranking under 26th year head coach John Livengood. St. Paul is just 13 points behind No. 1 Warren JFK (6-0).
Meanwhile the Eagles (6-0) moved up two spots for the second straight week, going from sixth to No. 4 after a 35-0 win over South Central last week. The Flyers and Eagles are scheduled to play in Week 10, but both must get past Div. VI Ashland Crestview (5-1) in each of the next two weeks.
St. Paul hosts the Cougars on Saturday, while the Eagles visit New London (2-4) this week before hosting Crestview next week.
AP Ohio High School Football Poll List
COLUMBUS — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the fourth weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1, Cincinnati Colerain (22) 6-0 229
2, Huber Heights Wayne (1) 5-0-1 205
3, Stow-Munroe Falls (1) 6-0 167
4, Massillon Jackson 6-0 153
5, Powell Olentangy Liberty 6-0 145
6, Lakewood St. Edward (1) 5-1 127
7, Cleveland St. Ignatius 5-1 88
8, Pickerington Central 5-1 52
9, Columbus Upper Arlington 6-0 26
10, Dublin Coffman 5-1 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Dublin Jerome 23. 11, Cincinnati St. Xavier 23. 13, Solon 22. 13, Canton Mckinley 22. 15, Findlay 18. 16, Hilliard Bradley 16.
DIVISION II
1, Avon (15) 6-0 227
2, Warren G. Harding (7) 6-0 203
3, Bedford 6-0 158
4, Holland Springfield (2) 6-0 154
5, Cincinnati Turpin 6-0 146
6, Chardon (1) 6-0 118
7, Cincinnati La Salle 4-2 80
8, Cincinnati Princeton 5-1 78
9, Troy 5-1 57
10, Grafton Midview 5-1 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Aurora 18. 12, Dresden Tri-Valley 17. 13, Worthington Kilbourne 14. 14, Miamisburg 13.
DIVISION III
1, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (14) 6-0 222
2, Toledo Central Catholic (7) 6-0 218
3, Akron Hoban (1) 5-1 150
4, Wapakoneta (1) 6-0 142
5, Franklin 6-0 138
6, Sandusky 6-0 124
7, Alliance Marlington (1) 6-0 115
8, Trotwood-Madison (1) 5-1 88
9, St. Marys Memorial 6-0 80
10, Columbus Bexley 6-0 45
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 17. 12, Cincinnati Mount Healthy 13.
DIVISION IV
1, Johnstown-Monroe (13) 6-0 223
2, Kettering Archbishop Alter (8) 6-0 216
3, Perry 6-0 150
4, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 6-0 128
5, Port Clinton 6-0 114
6, Steubenville (1) 6-0 112
7, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (1) 4-1 81
8, Cincinnati Wyoming 6-0 79
9, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 6-0 55
10, Columbus Bishop Hartley 4-2 52
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Heath 37. 12, Peninsula Woodridge 22. 13, Waverly 20. 14, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 18. 15, Mantua Crestwood 16.
DIVISION V
1, Coldwater (23) 6-0 248
2, Wheelersburg (1) 6-0 197
3, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 6-0 177
4, Milan Edison (1) 6-0 147
5, Garrettsville Garfield 6-0 125
6, West Salem Northwestern 6-0 120
7, Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0 119
8, Swanton 6-0 96
9, Coshocton 5-0 31
10, Creston Norwayne 5-1 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Orwell Grand Valley 17. 12, West Lafayette Ridgewood 14.
DIVISION VI
1, Kirtland (13) 6-0 224
2, Maria Stein Marion Local (9) 5-1 220
3, Hamler Patrick Henry (3) 6-0 188
4, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 6-0 150
5, Mechanicsburg 6-0 130
6, Bucyrus Wynford 6-0 108
7, Beverly Fort Frye 6-0 79
8, Liberty Center 5-1 66
9, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 5-1 57
10, Delphos Jefferson 5-1 42
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Defiance Ayersville 38. 12, Hannibal River 20.
DIVISION VII
1, Warren John F. Kennedy (10) 6-0 218
2, Norwalk St. Paul (7) 6-0 205
3, Covington (7) 6-0 201
4, Monroeville 6-0 160
5, McComb 5-1 129
6, Mogadore (1) 6-0 121
7, Racine Southern 6-0 111
8, Lucas 5-1 52
9, Shadyside 5-1 38
10, Troy Christian 5-1 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Fort Recovery 30. 12, Waterford 20. 13, Delphos St. John's 13. 13, Toronto 13. 15, Portsmouth Sciotoville Community 12.