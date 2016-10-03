Five area teams ranked in latest AP football poll

In Division III, Sandusky (6-0) moved up one spot from seventh to No. 6 spot after three straight weeks of staying the same after a 28-26 win over visiting Bellevue in a huge Northern Ohio League game last week at Strobel Field. The Blue Streaks have a third straight test when they host Div. I Lorain (4-2) Friday night.

In Div. IV, Port Clinton (6-0) moved up one spot from sixth to No. 5 after a 23-14 win against Perkins. The Redskins entertain Huron (2-4) Friday in a Sandusky Bay Conference game.

In Div. V, Edison (6-0) stayed at No. 4 for a third straight week after a 49-0 blowout win against visiting St. Mary Central Catholic. The Chargers have their biggest test of the season this Friday when they visit Clyde (5-1), which fell from 14th to out of the rankings in Div. III despite a 36-6 win vs. Oak Harbor.

In Div. VII, both Firelands Conference rivals St. Paul and Monroeville have moved into the top 5. The Flyers (6-0) received seven first-place votes to move up from third to No. 2 — equaling their highest AP ranking under 26th year head coach John Livengood. St. Paul is just 13 points behind No. 1 Warren JFK (6-0).

Meanwhile the Eagles (6-0) moved up two spots for the second straight week, going from sixth to No. 4 after a 35-0 win over South Central last week. The Flyers and Eagles are scheduled to play in Week 10, but both must get past Div. VI Ashland Crestview (5-1) in each of the next two weeks.

St. Paul hosts the Cougars on Saturday, while the Eagles visit New London (2-4) this week before hosting Crestview next week.

AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

COLUMBUS — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the fourth weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Cincinnati Colerain (22) 6-0 229

2, Huber Heights Wayne (1) 5-0-1 205

3, Stow-Munroe Falls (1) 6-0 167

4, Massillon Jackson 6-0 153

5, Powell Olentangy Liberty 6-0 145

6, Lakewood St. Edward (1) 5-1 127

7, Cleveland St. Ignatius 5-1 88

8, Pickerington Central 5-1 52

9, Columbus Upper Arlington 6-0 26

10, Dublin Coffman 5-1 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Dublin Jerome 23. 11, Cincinnati St. Xavier 23. 13, Solon 22. 13, Canton Mckinley 22. 15, Findlay 18. 16, Hilliard Bradley 16.

DIVISION II

1, Avon (15) 6-0 227

2, Warren G. Harding (7) 6-0 203

3, Bedford 6-0 158

4, Holland Springfield (2) 6-0 154

5, Cincinnati Turpin 6-0 146

6, Chardon (1) 6-0 118

7, Cincinnati La Salle 4-2 80

8, Cincinnati Princeton 5-1 78

9, Troy 5-1 57

10, Grafton Midview 5-1 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Aurora 18. 12, Dresden Tri-Valley 17. 13, Worthington Kilbourne 14. 14, Miamisburg 13.

DIVISION III

1, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (14) 6-0 222

2, Toledo Central Catholic (7) 6-0 218

3, Akron Hoban (1) 5-1 150

4, Wapakoneta (1) 6-0 142

5, Franklin 6-0 138

6, Sandusky 6-0 124

7, Alliance Marlington (1) 6-0 115

8, Trotwood-Madison (1) 5-1 88

9, St. Marys Memorial 6-0 80

10, Columbus Bexley 6-0 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 17. 12, Cincinnati Mount Healthy 13.

DIVISION IV

1, Johnstown-Monroe (13) 6-0 223

2, Kettering Archbishop Alter (8) 6-0 216

3, Perry 6-0 150

4, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 6-0 128

5, Port Clinton 6-0 114

6, Steubenville (1) 6-0 112

7, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (1) 4-1 81

8, Cincinnati Wyoming 6-0 79

9, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 6-0 55

10, Columbus Bishop Hartley 4-2 52

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Heath 37. 12, Peninsula Woodridge 22. 13, Waverly 20. 14, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 18. 15, Mantua Crestwood 16.

DIVISION V

1, Coldwater (23) 6-0 248

2, Wheelersburg (1) 6-0 197

3, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 6-0 177

4, Milan Edison (1) 6-0 147

5, Garrettsville Garfield 6-0 125

6, West Salem Northwestern 6-0 120

7, Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0 119

8, Swanton 6-0 96

9, Coshocton 5-0 31

10, Creston Norwayne 5-1 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Orwell Grand Valley 17. 12, West Lafayette Ridgewood 14.

DIVISION VI

1, Kirtland (13) 6-0 224

2, Maria Stein Marion Local (9) 5-1 220

3, Hamler Patrick Henry (3) 6-0 188

4, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 6-0 150

5, Mechanicsburg 6-0 130

6, Bucyrus Wynford 6-0 108

7, Beverly Fort Frye 6-0 79

8, Liberty Center 5-1 66

9, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 5-1 57

10, Delphos Jefferson 5-1 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Defiance Ayersville 38. 12, Hannibal River 20.

DIVISION VII

1, Warren John F. Kennedy (10) 6-0 218

2, Norwalk St. Paul (7) 6-0 205

3, Covington (7) 6-0 201

4, Monroeville 6-0 160

5, McComb 5-1 129

6, Mogadore (1) 6-0 121

7, Racine Southern 6-0 111

8, Lucas 5-1 52

9, Shadyside 5-1 38

10, Troy Christian 5-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Fort Recovery 30. 12, Waterford 20. 13, Delphos St. John's 13. 13, Toronto 13. 15, Portsmouth Sciotoville Community 12.