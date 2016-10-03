Browns lose another starter as center tears knee ligament

Reiter’s injury is the latest significant one for Cleveland, which has lost seven starters. Reiter was the team’s third center to start this season. He was filling in for John Greco, who moved back to right guard after Jackson benched Alvin Bailey for Sunday’s 31-20 loss. Greco replaced starter Cam Erving, who suffered a bruised lung in the opener and remains sidelined.

Coach Hue Jackson said Greco will likely move back to center.

The injuries have made things tougher on Jackson, who is in his first season with the Browns and has one of the NFL’s youngest rosters.

The Browns have had chances to win, but they’ve been plagued by injuries — quarterbacks Robert Griffin III and Josh McCown are out — turnovers and missed opportunities.

