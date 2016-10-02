Family matters for Bellevue's Sabos

“We played at Shelby that year on Friday night, and when I woke up at 5 a.m. Saturday, the first thing I asked her was, ‘how did the Redmen do?’” Dave said.

If one has been to a Bellevue sporting event in the last two decades, chances are pretty good they’ve seen the Sabo siblings in action.

Between brothers Dan, Dennis, Dave, and sister Deb Myers and her husband Bill, the Sabo family is as synonymous with Bellevue athletics as the players and coaches.

And the reason for that is simple: Aside from family, Bellevue athletics is every bit as important to them. It’s why they’ve managed to combine the two along the way.

From football stats, to the basketball scorebook, filming and announcing games, and officiating cross country and track and field — the Sabo siblings have volunteered their time in just about every way possible.

“I just love it, being around my siblings and brother-in-law,” said Dan Sabo, a 1969 graduate, and the eldest of the dedicated Bellevue siblings. “I look forward to it all summer, the start of the school year. I’m from Bellevue, and my heart has been here with them since I graduated 47 years ago.”

The blueprint

Volunteering years of time to Bellevue athletics came second nature to the Sabo family. They had the perfect blueprint right in front of their eyes for decades.

“I think it’s pretty obvious we followed in some pretty big footsteps in my mother and father,” said Deb Myers, a 1970 BHS grad. She does defensive stats in football and the girls basketball scorebook, while her husband, Bill, a 1965 BHS grad, films the games.

“Dad loved the city, he does a lot for it still, and obviously was a big part of this stadium project over here,” she added. “So I think it was natural for us to just follow along.”

Charlie Sabo, 91, met his wife, the late Virginia, at a Bellevue high school sports banquet. Virginia (Monarchi) was the secretary for the BHS principal and superintendent, and was selling tickets to the banquet. The couple married in 1949.

Charlie worked at A. Schulman Inc. plastics for 40 years (1955-95). But he also served on virtually every board or committee in the city of Bellevue at some point.

From the hospital, rotary and booster clubs, and the recreation department, the patriarch of the Sabo family helped wherever and whenever he could.

Charlie teamed up with Terry Ruppert and began the campaign to fund Bellevue Athletic Field in 1966. In 1968, the entire project was paid for and Bellevue moved from Harmon Field into the current complex.

Bellevue football coach Ed Nasonti, who has 200-plus wins in his 26th season at his alma mater, got a first-hand look at Charlie Sabo as a little boy.

“I can remember playing for his pony league baseball teams, and he always took care of us,” Nasonti said of Charlie. “He took care of the uniforms, and then would take you to the Dairy Queen for ice cream after the game.”

When Nasonti became head coach in May 1991, he had wanted to change back the Redmen football helmets from red to the silver look of the 1960s. But the helmets had already been reconditioned for the following season in the red color.

The coach then asked his athletic director at the time, Sam Schubert, if he raised the money, if they could convert back to the silver color.

“So I said something to Charlie,” Nasonti said. “I told him it would cost about $700. Within a week, Charlie gave us a check for the money. He went around and got different people to donate the money.”

Growing up, the Sabo children were there for their parents’ kind acts along the way.

“My mom and dad ran the city pool, so if we wanted to be with them and see them, we went out there with them,” said Dennis, a 1979 grad. “And with my dad and others spearheading the drive to build the football stadium, we were taken out there all the time, too.

“We had great leaders by example, that’s for sure,” he added.

All over the place

Today, the Sabo siblings are virtually everywhere when it comes to Bellevue athletics, carrying on the tradition of their parents.

Dan is in charge of offensive stats during football games as well as the official scorebook for boys basketball for the past 20 years.

On top of helping with offensive stats since 1990, Dave has ran the scoreboard at boys and girls basketball games for the past 15 years.

Dennis has been announcing basketball games for 25 years, as well as football for the past 10 years. Along with announcing several other Bellevue sports, Dennis has been heard as the public address announcer every June since 2004 at the state track and field championships in Columbus. Next month, he adds the state cross country championships to the resume.

Deb has been doing football stats for 15 years, and has done the official scorebook for girls basketball at Bellevue for 14 years. Bill Myers has been filming the boys and girls basketball games for 16 years, and football for the past 12 years.

While many appreciate their efforts, perhaps no one can do that more than current Bellevue AD Brian Schubert.

“I’ve been so blessed for them to volunteer their time and be dependable night in and night out in every sport,” he said. “It’s just refreshing as an athletic director to have those things under control.

“We’ve been blessed, but also a little spoiled by them,” Schubert added. “The Sabo family has a rich tradition of community service, and we continue to thank them and hope they stay with it as long as they can.”

Through all that, they may be best known in track and field circles. Dan has been a registered official for 43 years, followed by Dave (35), Dennis (26) and Bill (15) and Deb (15).

“I just love the people, all the traveling and meeting and talking to them,” Dan said. “It’s just awesome. All the friends I’ve made, getting to see them all at the sporting events — I just absolutely love it.”

Helping others

Laura Manning came to Bellevue as the athletic trainer eight years ago through a contract with The Bellevue Hospital. She grew up and went to school in nearby Norwalk — but it was still a new community to call home.

“I started in Week 4 of that football season, which can be intimidating as a Norwalk grad, but especially when joining a program with such strong tradition and high expectations,” Manning said. “But from Day 1, the Sabos have made me part of their Bellevue family.

“They immediately took me under their wing and showed me the ropes,” she added. “They have kept me company during more sporting events than I can count in the past eight years, and now I don't think I could survive without them.”

In fact, the Sabos didn’t just help along Manning, but also her husband and young daughter.

“They embraced not only me but my entire family — we even have dinner together on Christmas Eve every year,” Manning said. “I look forward to every game knowing that they will be there.

“Bellevue is lucky to have such a great family that is so committed to the community,” she added.

While many recognize the importance of the family, the feeling is also mutual.

“It’s a stress reliever and a way to see some amazing student-athletes and people,” Dennis said. “These kids are incredible, and I think it’s just a way of bringing it all together.

“Small town life and what’s important to the families of our community — to show support for them as well,” he added. “It’s so fun still for me, and I think we’d all agree on that.”

But what may be fun for the Sabo family has led to a lifetime of respect and friendship from others.

“Not only do they do the work, but they truly support the programs,” Nasonti said. “And they’ve been a true supporter to me and my family as well — through thick and thin. And that’s what I respect about them so much. They’re always there. You can always count on them.”