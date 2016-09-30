Huron holds off Vermilion for win No. 2

Down five and facing a fourth-and-9 at the Vermilion 17 with about three minutes to play, the senior quarterback scrambled long enough for Chris Davis to break free in the front of the end zone for a score that lifted Huron to a 32-29 homecoming win Friday night over Vermilion.

"That wasn't the play we were supposed to run," Hohler admitted. "I started to roll to the left and saw it wasn't there so I was just trying to buy some time and extend the play to see if anything would happen. I saw Chris wide open in the end zone and tried to hit him.

Check out this photo gallery from Friday’s game.

"I was kind of freaking out because it felt like the ball was in the air forever," he added.

Hohler and Davis hooked up on the two-point conversion and then turned the game over to the Huron defense, which held on four straight plays.

"I thought we did some good things on defense, but that fourth-and-9 was a tough one," Sailors coach Rob Duray said. "It was a broken play and their quarterback made a great play. We took away his initial read on the front side, but he used his legs to create a play.

"I don't think we had strong coverage on the backside, and that's on me,” he added.

The Sailors (2-4, 0-3) took the lead in the fourth after touchdown runs from Seth Hurd and Caine Zannoni. But the Tigers blocked the extra-point try after the Hurd score and defended a Hurd pass following the second.

"I told the kids earlier in the week that this game was going to be won or lost on special teams," Duray said. "It was a special-teams game tonight and we lost that phase of the game."

The other special teams play the Sailors would love to have back was Davis’ 94-yard kickoff return late in the first quarter that followed the 1-yard Zannoni TD run that knotted the game at 7-7.

"We've done pretty well on special teams over the years here," said Huron coach Sam Hohler. "Coach (John) Zadell has speed special teams coordinator for 25 years and he really challenged the kids this week to gain an edge. We did that with the big return and blocking that extra point."

The Tigers (2-4, 2-1) also converted another two-point conversion during the game and Eric Martin hit a 35-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Huron got started with an 8-yard Lucas Critelli touchdown run with Davis answering a Zannoni score with his long kickoff return.

Vermilion took its first lead of the game on a second short Zannoni TD run, but Hohler hit Will Steuk with a 21-yard touchdown strike for a 21-14 lead with 3:57 remaining in the half. That left just enough time for the Sailors to get into range for a 29-yard CJ Koller field goal before the intermission.

Martin pushed the Huron lead to 24-17 with his field goal, setting up the fourth-quarter scoring fireworks.

"Our offense played pretty well tonight," Sam Hohler said. "I think we had a couple of drops, but overall we were able to move the ball well. Defensively, we struggled at time and made some mistakes that we have to work on.

"For our kids, it's all been about confidence,” he added. “We started out with a brutal schedule, but we feel like we've been getting better every week."

Offensive outburst

The Sailors played a big role in Huron's defensive struggles, rushing for 305 yards on 53 carries. Hurd did most of the damage with 199 yards on 30 tries while Zannoni had 106 on 22 carries. Hurd was also 8-of-13 passing for 77 yards, but misfired on his final three throws.

Tigers' last stand

There was still 2:56 remaining after Hohler's game-winning toss to Davis. The Huron defense gave up an 8-yard run on first down, nearly came up with an interception on second down, stopped Zannoni for a one-yard gain on third down and tipped the ball away on fourth down to turn the ball back over to the offense with 1:47remaining.

The Sailors had already used it all of their time outs, allowing Hohler to take a knee three straight times and run out the clock.

Helping Hohler

Hohler had a great game, hitting 14-of-22 passes for 175 yards, two touchdown and an interception. Davis had three catches for 52 yards, Brandon Dowell had three for 50, Francesco Gioffre added five for 37 and Jake Ortman rushed for 71 yards on 15 tries.

Win-Oar

Huron and Vermilion started playing for the Win-Oar in the 1960s with the Tigers winning it eight straight years. The two teams hadn't played since 2011.

Up next

Vermilion: The Sailors will host Perkins Friday.

Huron: The Tigers will look to keep their win streak alive Friday at No. 6-ranked (Division IV) Port Clinton.