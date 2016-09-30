P.C. stays unbeaten, downs Pirates

shields@sanduskyregister.com

PORT CLINTON — All Taylor Rollins wanted was a chance for some redemption.

Having missed an extra point wide to the right following Port Clinton’s go-ahead score with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter, Rollins didn’t want a possible one-point loss on her conscience. So when Redskins coach Beau Carmon sent her out on fourth-and-2 from the 2-yard line with 1:14 left, she was more than ready to put the game out of reach.

Rollins’ 19-yard field goal was more than enough as No. 6-ranked (Division IV) Port Clinton won for the third-straight time against Perkins on Friday, topping the Pirates 23-14 at True Lay Stadium.

“It was kind of a no-brainer,” Carmon said. “We have enough trust in her to make that kick 10 times out of 10. We were on our 2-yard line, and when we were in the red zone tonight, we had a really hard time moving the football. (Perkins) is stout and they’re big. We were going to take any points we could get.”

The win moves the Redskins to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Sandusky Bay Conference as they kept pace with Clyde and Edison at the top. Meanwhile, the Pirates fell to 3-3 and 1-2 in conference play.

“I wasn’t kicking it well at the beginning. But we’re family and we work hard for each other and I really wanted to pull through for them,” said Rollins, who was 2 for 3 on extra points and 1 for 2 on field goal attempts. “My teammates really build me up. Even if I mess up, they’re always telling me I’m good, and they’re just never mad at me.”

Rollins’ kick ended a 14-play, 87-yard drive that ate up most of the game’s final eight minutes.

It came two drives after the Redskins moved ahead on a 5-yard scoring pass from Joey Brenner to Skyler Cook, setup by a 34-yard punt return by Donte McClure to get the ball down to the Perkins’ 13. Brenner found Cook in the back of the end zone on a play-action pass on third-and-5.

“Donte can do it all for us,” Carmon said. “Getting that field position and score was big.

“But that last drive was what really finished the game,” he added. “That’s something as a coach, you just love that more than anything.”

Lack of execution on the Port Clinton side of the field hurt Perkins in the late stages of the second quarter and third quarter. The Pirates saw three separate drives end on a turnover on downs in Redskins’ territory.

“We turned the ball over, had too many penalties … that’s where we’re at right now,” Perkins coach Jason Ziegler said.

In a game where defense dominated the second half, another big kick came from Cook on a P.C. punt from its own 30 in the third. One play after a face mask penalty on a bad snap ruined a golden chance for Perkins, Cook blasted a punt down to the Pirates’ 20. The Pirates went three-and-out setting up McClure’s punt return to setup the winning score.

Perkins was held to just 22 yard of offense in the second half and three first downs. Port Clinton out-gained the Pirates 381 yards to 265 for the game.

“We have to get better and there’s a lot of season left,” Ziegler said. “Right now, our back is against the wall as I told our kids, and we’re going to have to fight and claw the next four games to get in where we want to be (the playoffs).”

The Redskins used a little trickery to open the game’s scoring. After Darius Daniels got a nice kick return out to the P.C. 31, quarterback Joey Brenner tossed it to tailback Emerson Lowe on a screen, who found Daniels wide open down the field for an easy 69-yard scoring toss.

“I was a little hazy on it because I didn’t know if I could make it,” said Lowe of the throw. “But I just went out there and tried. Luckily, it worked perfectly.”

It didn’t take long for the Pirates to answer back. A nice nine-play, 78-yard possession ended with a 2-yard scoring run by Dylan Nason. Garrett Baumgardner’s kick tied the game at 7 all at the 8:33 mark.

Rollins had a chance to give P.C. the lead again after the offense drove 82 yards in five plays, highlighted by back-to-back runs of 36 yards and 47 from Lowe. However, her 26-yard field goal try went wide.

Perkins took advantage, going 80 yards in 14 plays to take a 14-7 lead with 53 seconds left in the first. On third-and-20 Dawson Nason found Luke Zahniser in stride, who made a nice over the shoulder catch for a 35-yard TD strike.

Lowe’s lone TD run of the game tied the game at 14 all a drive later when his 3-yard run ended an 11-play, 72-yard possession.

“Field possession was huge tonight,” Carmon said. “You play against a team like Perkins, who is obviously going to be a run-first team, who is big and physical, you really need to win the field-position game.

“We did what we needed to get done and the defense pitched a shutout in the second half.

Rushing to history

Lowe became P.C.’s all-time leading rusher on Friday, passing Josh Wierzba (2003-05) when he went over 2,629 career yards.

Lowe finished with 150 yards on 21 carries.

“It means a lot to me, but I got to thank my line for doing a fantastic job all four years that I’ve been playing,” Lowe said. “I always try to look for the holes and fight for the extra yardage and it’s worked well for me.”

Up next

Perkins: The Pirates will stay in the SBC with a trip to Vermilion Friday.

Port Clinton: The Redskins will host Huron Friday in the middle game of a three-game SBC homestand.