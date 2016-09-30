Clyde routs Oak Harbor in SBC action

The Fliers (5-1, 2-0 SBC) scored their first touchdown of the night with 2:35 to play in the first quarter as Lucas Nicely found Tanner Davenport for a 32-yard touchdown. Mason Johnson kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.

Clyde tacked on two more TDs in the second quarter as Nicely ran in from 47 yards out for a score and found Davenport again, this time for 24 yards. The kick failed on the initial score, but Nicely ran in the conversion on the second for the 21-0 halftime score.

In the second half, Clyde scored once in the third and once in the fourth to make it 36-0. Nicely found Logan Riehl for a 10-yard TD pass in the third quarter and Johnson's kick made it 28-0. In the fourth quarter, Frank Sewell ran in from 28 yards out and Seth Vargo ran in the conversion.

With 6:40 left in the game, Oak Harbor (2-4, 0-3) scored its lone touchdown of the night as Jeff Winterfield found Matt Harris for a 38 yard score.

Nicely was 15-of-19 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns, while Frank Sewell carried the ball 15 times for 102 yards and one TD.

For the Rockets, Winterfield was 9-of-20 passing for 105 yards.

John Jackson caught six passes for 118 yards for the Fliers, while Davenport added five catches for 109 yards.

Clyde hosts Edison next week, while the Rockets host Fremont St. Joseph.

Danbury 22, Lakota 17

At Kansas, Danbury defeated Lakota in non-conference action Friday.

Danbury (4-2) broke open a 14-14 halftime deadlock with a third quarter TD and 2-conversion for a 22-14 lead and held the Raiders to a field goal for the win.

The Lakers finished with 261 rushing yards, led by Sam Tyson with 25 carries for 206 yards and one TD. Logan Kenley added 15 carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns.

Danbury returns to action Friday at Northwood (3-3).

Cols. Bishop Ready 42, Margaretta 20

At Columbus, Bishop Ready defeated Margaretta in non-conference action Friday.

While Ready (4-2) jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter, the Polar Bears came back to tie it up early in the second quarter. But the Silver Knights took their lead back going into halftime up 21-14 and led 28-14 late in the third quarter.

Margaretta (2-4) hosts Cardinal Stritch next week.