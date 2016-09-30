Truckers hold off Tiffin for fourth win

TIFFIN — The Norwalk football team staved off a Tiffin Columbian rally in the final seconds of the fourth quarter in Friday's 20-13 Northern Ohio League win at Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

With the ball at the Truckers’ 30-yard line and 1:11 remaining in the game, the Tornadoes had an opportunity to send the game into overtime.

But on a fourth-and-long situation, Blake Obringer swatted the ball away from a Columbian receiver to seal the win.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Truckers (4-2, 2-1), as the defense did not allow a score in the second half.

In fact, after Norwalk’s three-play 75-yard drive in the early minutes of the third quarter, neither team was able to find the end zone.

Trevon Raymore capped off that drive with a 12-yard run for his second touchdown on the night.

His first came on a nine-yard rush in the second quarter.

On defense, Raymore came up big with two sacks. Obringer added an interception, as the Tornadoes were driving into Trucker territory.

“Our kids came out and battled,” Norwalk coach Chris MacFarland said. “We have a lot of moving parts right now with some of the injuries we’ve had and the kids are stepping up. It may not be as pretty as it looks lately, but kids are making plays and they’re giving us everything they have.”

Rashod Raymore put the Truckers on the board in the first quarter on a 3-yard run. He finished with 67 yards on nine carries, while Trevon added 54 yards on 13 attempts.

“Both Raymore’s are doing an outstanding job for us. They’re playing on a ton of plays. My hat’s off also to Blake Obringer. He does a great job out there of keeping kids calm and keeping the offense and defense rolling,” MacFarland added.

Obringer had four catches for 37 yards.

Brandon Haraway made the start under center for Norwalk. He was 6-of-13 passing for 41 yards, while adding 105 yards on the ground.

St. Paul 42, Plymouth 0

At Plymouth, Div. VII No. 3-ranked St. Paul (6-0, 3-0) used a 21-point second quarter to pull away from the Big Red (2-4, 0-3) in Firelands Conference action.

Derek Gross led the way for the Flyers on the ground, gaining 167 yards on 11 carries. He scored on touchdown runs of 48 and 42 yards.

Colton Service also scored two TDs, rushing eight times for 110 yards.

St. Paul outgained Plymouth 236-69 on the ground in the first half.

The Flyers' Paul Pearce grabbed a 9-yard TD from Nick Lukasko to cap off a 66-yard drive in the first quarter. Joey Catalano kicked the first of his six extra points to give St. Paul a 7-0 lead with 9:34 on the clock.

Service ran in his first score from 38 yards on a one-play drive. That gave the Flyers a 14-0 lead just nine seconds into the second quarter.

Gross' 48-yard TD run was the highlight of St. Paul's seven play, 65-yard drive. The Flyers increased the lead to 21-0 with 8:58 left until halftime.

Service had his second score with 4:55 on the clock in the second quarter when he scored from 6 yards out. St. Paul took a 28-0 advantage into the locker room.

Both of St. Paul's final scores came in the third quarter.

Gross ended his night with 42-yard TD run with 9:17 on the scoreboard, making it 35-0. Thane Crabbs had a 1-yard TD plunge late in the third quarter.

St. Paul hosts Crestview (5-1, 3-0) on Oct. 8.

Monroeville 35, South Central 0

At Monroeville, the Eagles scored early and often take home the Firelands Conference win. The Eagles also responded well after losing their star running back, Blake Anderson, in last week’s win over Mapleton.

Monroeville (6-0, 3-0) — ranked No. 6 in Div. VII — saw a trio of players step up on Friday night.

Logan Benfer and Colten Millis spearheaded the backfield while quarterback Adam Rogers posted big numbers in the win. Benfer and Millis combined for 116 yards on the ground while Benfer added 134 yards through the air and a score. Millis found the end zone three times in the first half on runs of 16, 16 and 5. It was the passing game that caught the Trojans off guard.

Rogers threw for 192 yards completing nine passes with one going for a 69-yard score to Benfer in the second quarter.

The Eagles gave up just 113 yards of total offense on Friday night, and it was a defensive play that got the Eagles rolling. With time winding down on the half and the Trojans back to punt, Hogan Scheid rushed the punter only to be met by an SC blocker. He proceeded to drive his opponent back and into the punter blocking the punt and giving the Eagles the field position it needed to score again before the half. Millis ran in a 5-yard score to make it 28-0 at halftime.

The Eagles travel to New London next week.

New London 48, W. Reserve 28

At New London, the Wildcats (2-4, 1-2) snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Western Reserve (0-6) on Friday night. The Wildcats reversed a 28-18 third quarter deficit with 30 unanswered points to end the game.

New London's Jake Gerlak caught an 11-yard scoring strike from quarterback Dane Matthews with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter to take the lead. Matthews found Cameron McFarland on the 2-point try to give New London their first lead at 34-28.

Gerlak then intercepted Western's Matt Perkins on the ensuing drive. New London's Jacob Molnar capitalized on the turnover with a 64 yard touchdown run with just over twenty seconds left in the game.

After the kickoff, Gerlak intercepted the Roughriders first play from scrimmage and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown with six seconds left.

Matthews finished 9-of-13 for 156 yards and one touchdown. Gerlak had six catches for 126 yards for two touchdowns to go with two interceptions, and 52-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Molnar had 28 carries for 239 yards and three touchdowns and led the team with 10 tackles on defense.

Western's Josh Fries finished with 130 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, while Stephen Hood had 122 rushing yards and one score.

Shelby 66, Willard 0

At Willard, the Crimson Flashes were unable to get on the board in front of the homecoming crowd on Friday night when they hosted rival Shelby.

Caleb Buerger started at quarterback for Willard, completing five passes for 51 yards while Jarett Sowers completed four for 14 yards.

Chad Maul ran for 80 yards on 25 carries while Sowers added 14 yards. Nick Cofer added 29 receiving yards.

The Flashes drop to 1-5 on the season and travel to Ontario next week.