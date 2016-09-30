Blue Streaks win thriller

Like their teammates, the Sandusky junior quarterback and senior wide receiver were mentally and physically drained following the Blue Streaks' wild 28-26 win over Bellevue Friday night at Strobel Field at Cedar Point Stadium.

It was Alexander finding Croom for a 29-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left for the game-winning score — then Croom and the defense holding on as the Redmen had the ball at the Sandusky 17-yard line as time expired.

In a game that lived up to the hype between two state-ranked Northern Ohio League teams, it was the Blue Streaks improving to 6-0 overall (3-0 NOL) while the Redmen fell to 4-2 (1-1).

Bellevue (No. 18, Div. IV) trailed the entire game until Bryce Ray capped a quick scoring drive with an 18-yard touchdown run with 3:11 left in the game. Alec Foos threw a 16-yard pass to Dakota McPeak and Foos ran for 35 yards to set up the go ahead score.

Ray then ran in the 2-point conversion to give Bellevue a 26-21 lead.

Sandusky took over at its 41 with 3:06 left, and the clock was inside a minute left when Alexander appeared to score on a 38-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds left. The play was called back on a holding penalty.

With the ball at the Bellevue 29, Alexander passed to the left flat and connected with Croom at the 20. The senior made a move on one defender, then got sprung downfield on a block by Keith Williams for the touchdown with 46 seconds left. Max Corso's fourth PAT gave the Streaks a 28-26 lead.

“I just felt like I could make that play, and as soon as I caught the ball, I told myself I was going to make it — it felt great,” Croom said. “We practiced all year to be in this situation. We knew it was going to be a tough game, Bellevue has a great team, great tradition.”

Two quick passes by Foos put Bellevue at the Sandusky 38 with 17 seconds left. Two more completed passes to McPeak put them at the Sandusky 22 — but just six seconds remained.

Sandusky then jumped offsides, moving the ball up five yards. Foos got two good looks at the end zone, but couldn't connect with his receiver either time — ending the game.

“It was a very tough game, but we knew it was going to be,” Alexander said. “We went head-to-head tonight. They scored, we scored — we get a stop, they get a stop. The intensity and momentum kept flipping over. It went right to the end.

“Big players make big plays, and we were able to execute at the end,” he added. “We got the score and the stop at the end — it's everything you dream of.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Alexander capped an 8-play, 77-yard scoring drive that took 3:23 with a 5-yard run. That gave the Blue Streaks a 7-0 lead with 6:49 left in the second. Bryce McMurray later intercepted an Alexander pass and returned it 16 yards to the Sandusky 32 with 55 seconds left in the half.

The Redmen cashed in, as Foos made a strong throw on the run, finding Treston Francis in the end zone three plays later for a 32-yard touchdown pass. The pass for two points failed with 38 seconds left to make it 7-6 at the break.

Bellevue received to start the third quarter, but fumbled the kickoff away to Sandusky at the 19. It took five plays, but on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Alexander just got across for the TD to give the Streaks a 14-6 lead with 10:44 left in the third.

“Probably the biggest play of the game was getting the fumble on the kickoff,” Sandusky coach Mike Franklin said. “That was a huge change of events. Believe it or not, our kids were down a little bit at halftime.

“We had to keep reminding them, we haven't been down all year,” he added. “And we're going to find out what we're made of when we get down. We got down, and we had to grind through it for four quarters — and I think that's what good teams do.”

Bellevue was stopped on a fourth-and-short at the Sandusky 42 on the ensuing drive, but got the ball back when Sandusky turned it over on downs at the Bellevue 20.

The Redmen then put together an 8-play, 80-yard scoring drive as Foos found McPeak for an 11-yard TD pass with 9:35 left in the game. He was sacked on the conversion play, making it a 14-12 deficit.

Sandusky quickly responded — as Terrence Reed ran 24 yards to the Bellevue 35 — then covered that distance two plays later to put the Streaks up 21-12 with 9:06 left.

But again Bellevue answered, covering 68 yards in eight plays that included a fourth down conversion. Foos threw his third TD of the game, as Francis made a great diving catch in the end zone for a 19-yard score with 7:20 left. The pass for two failed, making it 21-18.

Each team traded possessions, then the Redmen took their first lead of the game to set up the wild finish.

“I'm proud of our kids, I couldn't ask them to do any more than they did,” Bellevue coach Ed Nasonti said. “We ask our kids every Friday night to give everything they got and leave it out on the field and they did it. We had our backs against the wall most of the game.”

Leaders

Bellevue: Foos was 21-of-34 passing for 242 yards and 3 TDs while running 52 yards on 18 attempts. McPeak caught 11 passes for 123 yards and a TD, while Francis caught eight passes for 106 yards and 2 TDs. Ray had 69 yards on seven attempts.

Sandusky: Alexander was 15-of-33 passing for 231 yards and a TD and ran 21 times for 70 yards and two scores. Reed made the most of six carries, picking up 125 yards and a score. Croom caught six passes for 91 yards and TD.