Irby making huge impact at Ashland

And as every coach who has ever coached the 2014 Perkins graduate can attest, that means only good things for the Division II Ashland University football team.

In his third season starting for the No. 5-ranked Eagles (4-0), Irby is again impacting a team all over the field. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior is the starting defensive back, punt returner and kick returner for the national championship contenders an hour south of Sandusky.

And after being a part of three solid regular seasons at both Perkins and AU, that is Irby's main driving point this season. At Perkins, he starred on 10- and 11-win teams that lost in the second round of the Division III OHSAA playoffs. Last season, AU went 10-0 in the regular season, but were knocked off by Div. II power Grand Valley State in its first playoff game.

“We’ve come far, we’ve practiced hard and worked to get better every day,” Irby said. “We’re working to get to a national championship this year after the first round loss last year. We’re going to do better this year.

“I feel very comfortable here,” he added. “I like it here a lot. Love the coaches, the community gets behind myself and all my teammates.”

If the Eagles are to again reach the playoffs and make a run, they will again rely on Irby. He showed how much he can impact a game in Ashland's 36-25 win against Wayne State on Sept. 10.

After the Warriors scored a touchdown with 6:26 left in the third quarter to pull within 20-18, they lined up to go for the two-point conversion to tie the game. Irby intercepted an errant pass and returned it 105 yards the other way to add to Ashland's lead (22-18).

That came on the heels of recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff of the third quarter — and he then sealed the win with an interception he returned 38 yards in the final 90 seconds.

“It was fun, but I’m trying to take one to the house one of these times for six points — not two,” Irby said.

AU defensive coordinator Tim Rose has one of the best reputations one can find at any Ohio school at any level. The former high school head coach at Lorain St. Mary's, Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati Elder also spent seven years at the head coach at Miami (Ohio) University.

Prior to Ashland, he had assistant coaching stops at Memphis, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Boston College, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Louisiana Tech and Toledo. The accomplished coach said Irby has only had one bad play — the entire season.

“Dale was a guy who was a significant part of our defense in 2014, then played quite a bit last year, but it was an up and down season, like a lot of young kids go through,” Rose said. “This year, he’s had maybe one bad play, everything else has just been outstanding. He’s played coverage well, played kick and punt returns well — I believe he’s playing the best football of his career.”

In nine games as a freshman in 2014, Irby broke up three passes, and forced and recovered a fumble while making 16 tackles. Last year, he made 43 tackles, broke up 10 passes and forced a fumble on defense. He also returned 22 kicks for 548 yards (24.9 average) and 17 punts for 125 yards to earn Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honorable mention.

In four games so far this season, Irby has nine tackles, a pass breakup, the interception and fumble recovery, along with seven kick returns for 125 yards (17.8) and two punt returns for 36 yards.

Irby has delivered exactly what 13th year head coach Lee Owens was looking for when he recruited him to Ashland.

“He's a difference maker at our level,” Owens said of Irby. “He's played since he was a freshman and has made a lot of plays to help us win a lot of games. Sometimes we have a hard time getting him to just focus because he has so much fun on the field.

“He's fun to coach, and definitely has a good time playing,” he added. “But Dale just has so much pure talent. I still think even with what he's done, Dale's best football is in front of him.”

Over the last four seasons, Irby has started for teams at Perkins and AU that have combined to go 39-6 with three conference championships.

“Coming from a winning program into another one helps because you know what to expect, and how to keep that tradition going,” Irby said.

After a solid season as a two-way starter for Perkins at receiver and defensive back in 2012, Irby forged one of the greatest individual seasons in the 68-year history of the Sandusky Bay Conference as a senior in 2013.

After a move to running back, he ran for 1,470 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 122 attempts (12.1 average) in 12 games. He also caught 20 passes for 409 yards and 7 TDs. When adding in kick, punt and interception return yardage, Irby totaled 2,501 all-purpose yards and 30 TDs.

But much like his two-plus seasons at AU, it was Irby’s defensive prowess that stood above the big offensive numbers. He made 58 tackles (5 for loss) with 12 pass breakups, seven interceptions — three of which he returned for touchdowns.

Added all up, Irby was Northwest District Player of the Year and Sandusky Bay Conference Outstanding Performer, along with All-Ohio first team honors while setting four school records.

But a time for reflection on what Irby has done will have to wait.

“I’m just here to focus on each day, each game at a time,” he said. “And by doing that, hopefully we can get a championship at the end of the season.”