Defense keying big starts for Sandusky

Except Sandusky’s defense. They love chasing those so called, “rabbits.”

“We start every practice with a pursuit drill where each practice our defense has these things called rabbits where they run 40-yard sprints and we have to rally to the ball every time and touch them before they get to the end zone,” senior linebacker Koree Hodgkinson said. “Doing that each day has really paid off on game night. Usually it’s a scout team member doing it, but we have first-team guys from our offense on the scout team, too, so they really help us out.”

The Blue Streaks offense, however, has been saying don’t thank us, thank you.

Through five games, the Sandusky defense, which featured only four returning starters, has turned into one of the area’s best units.

Sandusky (5-0, 2-0) — ranked No. 7 in the latest Associated Press state poll — has outscored opponents 83-0 in the first quarter and 146-12 in the opening half, which included leads of 21-0 and 28-0, respectively, this past week in a 42-21 Northern Ohio League rout of previously unbeaten Shelby (4-1, 1-1).

“Usually when we get ourselves motivated or hyped up before the game, we go out there and do what we need to do,” senior defensive tackle Ja’Mez Young said. “When we can play at our capable level, that’s what makes us do great things.”

For the second straight week, the Streaks’ NOL title hopes could rest on Friday’s result when they play host to Bellevue (4-1, 1-0) — ranked 18th in Div. IV — at Strobel Field.

“Our jobs is to go out there, bring the intensity, try to get a three-and-out and get our offense rolling early,” Hodgkinson said. “It makes the game go a lot easier when you’re starting out hot. Execution has been key for us.”

As a unit, the defense has surrendered 17.5 points per game, down from the 21 it gave up a year ago with a little more physical style to it. This year’s group has mixed in more blitz packages, stunts and things to keep the other offense guessing.

Last Friday, Sandusky kept the Whippets in check most of the night. Until under a minute was left in the first half, Shelby had one yard of net offense. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong was sacked five times, and NOL leading rusher Devon Brooks was held in check. He only had eight yards on six carries by the break.

“We really put a lot of pressure on (Armstrong), which I think was our key goal,” Young said. “Every week, we got a key goal as to what we need to do, and we, for the most part, executed it.”

Hodgkinson has moved into the middle linebacker slot held down the past few seasons by Jalen Gowdy.

“I just had to step up as a playmaker,” he said. “I stepped into a big role where we had a lot of good guys last year at linebacker that I looked up to, and they helped me out a lot, too. I just had to kind of help fill their shoes as best as I could. I try to help out the new guys around me that don’t know as much about what’s going on, so I kind of see myself as a leader out there.”

But while Young and Hodgkinson have been the two leading tacklers, there’s not a big gap to those behind them. Those around Hodgkinson making plays in the linebacking corps have included Quay Brown, Sam Hunter and Richard Pollard.

The three-man front of Young, Ezekiel Ford and Shayne Work are making their lives easier, along with the defensive secondary of Nathan Delk, Cavon Croom, Keijan Newell and Keith Williams.

“Our defensive line does a great job of forcing double teams. They double team on (Young) I’m free to go make a tackle,” Hodgkinson said. “They do a great job of helping us make plays. Then those guys behind us have been locking teams down good.”

This week, the challenge will be slowing down the Bellevue’s two-headed rushing attack. Standout QB Alec Foos has rushed 121 times for 790 yards and 14 TDs. Tailback Bryce Ray has added 381 yards on just 42 touches.

Bellevue ran for 556 yards on 60 attempts in last week’s 48-14 victory over Tiffin Columbian.

But the Redmen can throw it when needed with a pair of solid receivers in Dakota McPeak and Ben Smith.

“They run the ball really well with their quarterback, but they also have a good tailback,” Young said. “Stopping those guys will be key.”

Starting at his own 21-yard line with 8:35 in the game, trailing 7-6, Foos touched the ball nine times on a 12-play drive that ended with his 2-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 with 3:32 to go in what was a championship-caliber drive that ended in a 12-7 Redmen victory over the Blue Streaks a year ago.

Bellevue ended up going a perfect 6-0 in league play, while Sandusky finished 5-1, just missing out on what could have been their second-ever NOL crown and first since their inaugural season in 2011.

This year will be their final crack at it before both teams move on to the Sandusky Bay Conference.

“That was a tough night. One play, maybe we can make that up this year,” Hodgkinson said. “It’s given us that strong motivation to go out and prove ourselves.”