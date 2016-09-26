Ohio high school football player dies after suffering injury

District officials say 17-year-old Andre Jackson died Sunday after suffering an injury during Friday night’s game between Euclid High School and Solon High School.

Jackson’s cause of death remains under investigation.

Jackson played fullback and outside linebacker for Euclid.

The suburban Cleveland district says Jackson was a hardworking student-athlete who brought smiles to those he met.

Head coach Jeff Rotsky tells WEWS-TV Jackson was kicked or kneed during a special teams play.

WEWS-TV reports the school district has said Jackson was able to walk off the field and was taken to a hospital.