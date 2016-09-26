The former head coach of the Blue Streaks (1960-63) and Buckeyes (1979-87) will become just the 14th non-band member to dot the ‘i’ in what is the 80th year of Script Ohio, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The honor of dotting the "i" is typically reserved for a fourth- or fifth-year sousaphone players in the Ohio State band.

Kickoff is set for noon and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Bruce is set to join a rare list as an individual without band ties getting the chance to dot the "i," including revered former football coach in Woody Hayes, who did it in 1983.

Boxing legend Buster Douglas, former astronaut and U.S. senator John Glenn, former OSU president E. Gordon Gee, golfing legend Jack Nicklaus and comedian Bob Hope are other notable names on the list of individuals not in the band to dot the "i."

After playing running back for the Buckeyes in 1949-51, Bruce became head coach at Salem High School in Ohio, and led the Quakers to a 28-9 record in four seasons.

He arrived at Sandusky in 1960, and coached the Blue Streaks for four seasons while compiling a sterling record of 34-3-3 in 40 games. It was the start of what is remembered as the ‘Sensational Sixties’ decade for SHS football.

Bruce moved on to Massillon, a state power where Norwalk native Paul Brown got his coaching start before moving on to legendary status at Ohio State and in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. Bruce didn’t lose a game coaching the Tigers in the 1964 and 1965 seasons, which led to Hayes hiring him as the offensive line coach at Ohio State.

After five seasons as an assistant in Columbus, Bruce coached the University of Tampa in 1972, then moved on to the head coaching position at Iowa State from 1973-78. He guided the Cyclones to a pair of bowl games and a 36-32 record.

After Hayes was famously fired from Ohio State, Bruce returned to his alma mater to coach the Buckeyes. Bruce coached Ohio State from 1979–1987. In Bruce's first year, Ohio State went undefeated in the regular season and played in the Rose Bowl, losing the game — and the national championship — by a point to USC, 17-16.

Bruce was 81-26-1 at Ohio State, including five bowl victories and a 5-4 record against Michigan. Ohio State won four Big Ten championships — and he also hired Urban Meyer as a graduate assistant in 1986.

Bruce is also the last Ohio State head coach to win the Big Ten Coach of the Year Award (1979).

Bruce accumulated a collegiate coaching record of 154–90–2 with five different universities. He was 82-12-3 in 10 seasons at three Ohio high schools.