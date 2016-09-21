Sandusky expects adverse challenges in NOL showdown

Facing the Northern Ohio League’s top all-around player in Shelby’s Brennan Armstrong, the Blue Streaks are already counting on the Week 5 showdown on the road with the Whippets being a game where they’ll be put to the test by being put in some adverse situations they haven’t faced in the first four weeks.

Both squads enter Friday with identical 4-0 records and ranked No. 7 in their respective divisions — Sandusky in Div. III, Shelby in Div. IV — in the latest Associated Press state poll.

“We know something is going to happen, we just got to react to that adversity,” Sandusky senior wideout and defensive back Nathan Delk said.

Added junior quarterback Ja’Vez Alexander: “We’ve had very little adversity so far, but this weekend we’re expecting it. If (Shelby) makes a big play … how are we going to react? That’s the biggest question for us right now.

“We’re trying to get our teammates ready for say, we go out and score right away, then (the Whippets) score a big touchdown back and the momentum switches to their side or they go up by a touchdown or we have a big fumble … can our defense get that three-and-out to get the ball back?”

Few defenses have been better than the Blue Streaks. Entering Week 5, they’ve surrendered an NOL-best 12,3 points per game, including just 12 total points in the first two quarters.

Not bad for a group that returned only four starters.

“I think we’ve proven that we can be pretty solid over there, especially in the first half of games,” Sandusky coach Mike Franklin said. “We’re a bit more complex, but the guys that are out there are wanting to hit. They want to make plays.”

Opponents haven’t had any breathing room as the Streaks have outscored them 118-12 in the opening half.

Sandusky has won first quarters 62-0.

“The intensity and the amount of focus we got,” said Alexander of what’s been the most visible improvement during the team’s first four weeks. “You can tell the difference, between each week we get more mature and more and more focused, especially on defense. We got guys like Koree (Hodgkinson) and Quay Brown (new to varsity football) from my class stepping up. And we got a great scout team that’s making the game plans easier to pick up on.”

Sandusky currently sits in the top spot of the Div. III Region 10 computer points, having claimed wins over Sandusky (31-13), Huron (27-16), Fremont Ross (40-8) and Willard (64-12).

Shelby is second in the Div. IV Region 15. It has wins over Mansfield Madison (49-7), Lexington (17-14), Clear Fork (41-18) and Norwalk (29-15) in the first four weeks.

“We got to contain (Armstrong). You can’t let him make a big play or anything,” said Delk, who leads the NOL with three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown last week at Willard. “Defense will be key.”

Armstrong, who already has offers from Iowa State, North Carolina, Virginia, Kent State and Ohio, has thrown for 487 yards and rushed for another 385. He has has five TDs passing and seven rushing.

“He’s very talented,” Franklin said. “And he has weapons around him. They got a heck of a tailback (Devon Brooks), a couple of really good receivers (Carter Brooks and Brady Hill), plus two of the better linemen in this league. We’ve watched them get better each year on both sides of the ball.”

Devon Brooks has a league-best 709 yards on 80 carries.

On the defensive side, defensive end Derek Rose has 35 tackles with 6 1/2 of those being sacks.

The two teams are first and second in the league in rushing offense and in defensive points against.

“My class has been playing against Armstrong’s class since seventh grade, and we’ve been fighting each other each year,” Alexander said. “They beat us my seventh- and eighth- grade years. Ever since we got to high school, they haven’t beaten us since, so we know they’ll be hungry.”

Alexander has 376 rushing yards on 51 attempts and has thrown for 614 yards, recording seven TDs to just one interception.

Screens have been one of the more effective plays for the Blue Streaks. Each receiver, including Delk, has averaged 15.7 yards or more per catch.

“Every time I get my chance I’ve tried to score each time,” said Delk, who has eight catches for 154 yards and two scores. “But like everyone else, I’m just trying to go out there and what I can for the group, too.”

That attitude has stuck out more than anything else to coach Franklin, who has noticed his group making the team concept a priority.

“It’s very obvious with our wide receiver blocking,” he said. “Obviously, we like to throw the screen game and you can have the best athletes in the world out there, but if they aren’t working for each other, it’s not going to go. Guys like Keith Williams and Malachi Campbell are guys that don’t get the screens as often, but they bust their tails to make them go.”

Last season, Sandusky came a fourth-and-1 stop with 3:32 left at Bellevue in Week 6 of possibly being the Northern Ohio League champions for the first time since their initial league season in 2011. The Streaks closed the year out winning five of their final seven games. All of this on the heels of three consecutive 3-7 seasons.

No longer was the ability to win questioned, it started becoming an expectation.

“Coach came up with this saying at 7-on-7s this year, where he’d say ‘We didn’t come here to win. We came here to take over,’” Alexander said. “That mentality has just stuck since then. No one is selfish on our team. We know we got the players to win.”