High stakes again in Clyde-Perkins matchup

Whether it’s the Sandusky Bay Conference standings, computer rankings or the Associated Press state poll, when the Fliers and Pirates have played, it’s been an important and significant game.

Friday night at Perkins High School, it will once again be no different for a fourth-straight year.

“It’s two teams that are very similar in nature,” Perkins coach Jason Ziegler said. “Both teams are physical, and thrive on good defense and hard-nosed offense.

“I think that’s what these two schools are about and that’s why they are always big matchups and exciting games,” he added. “Each team knows you have to play physical football. That’s why they’ve been so exciting.”

Each team suffered a blowout loss in non-conference play, and enter Friday’s game with identical 3-1 records. Perkins is fourth in the OHSAA computer ratings in Division III Region 8, while Clyde is next at No. 5. The winner will be 4-1 halfway through the season, while the loser will see the margin for error become even smaller.

“They’ve been very good games, and that’s because Perkins has been very good and they are coached well,” Clyde coach Ryan Carter said. “Coach Ziegler does a good job, and they have had outstanding players since I’ve been involved.

“I’d probably call them as much of a rival and big game every year as Bellevue is, at least since I’ve been here (2013),” he added. “They are a very good team, and we have put ourselves in position to play in these big games. Hopefully both teams play well again.”

In 2013, the Pirates and Fliers were both undefeated entering the game at Clyde in Week 6. It was a tight game for close to three quarters, but after a lengthy delay to a power outage, it was the Pirates, led by star Dale Irby, pulling away for a 34-14 win.

In 2014, Perkins entered at 3-2, coming off a 32-point loss at Huron. The Fliers were again unbeaten, but it was the Pirates coming away with the last-minute win (26-21).

Then last season, both teams were again undefeated at 4-0 entering the game at Clyde. The Pirates used two second-half touchdowns to pull away in the 27-14 win.

However, adding spice to the rivalry, the teams played a second time in the playoffs in both 2013 (Div. III second round) and 2015 (first round), and it was the Fliers getting revenge each time (19-6, 21-17).

Perkins has claimed wins over Bellevue (34-30), Genoa (20-8) and Huron (33-13) after losing to Sandusky (31-13) in the season opener.

“We didn’t play great football and Sandusky did,” Ziegler said. “I think we saw a lot of young guys, no excuses, but four sophomores in their first game, a big game, with Sandusky getting a long touchdown on the first play. Everything kind of deflated.

“We played better in the second half of that game, then kind of built off that and have played four quarters of real solid football these last few weeks. But this is a whole new challenge facing Clyde.”

Conversely, the Fliers opened with two dominating wins over Columbian (49-0) and Ashland (38-21), then saw the wheels fall off in a 66-22 loss at Bellevue. Last week, the Fliers rebounded by beating Toledo Bowsher (56-13).

Or did they?

“It’s always tough when you have a game like that and you don’t feel like you played your best,” Carter said. “You have to give Bellevue a ton of credit, they played really well. We expected to bounce back, but you never know what you get until you get out there.

“We played well, but you don’t really know if you’re bouncing back when playing in a game like that,” he added. “Bowsher was athletic, but had kids who were suspended. We’re going to find out if we bounced back this week.”

Ziegler doesn’t see many weaknesses in a Clyde offense averaging 41 points per game.

“They are a solid team in all aspects of the game,” he said. “They have good receivers, they have probably four or five kids that can catch and take it to the house at any time. A physical running back who runs hard and gets yards after contact.

“Their line is always big and strong, plays physical. As a defense, they play with 11 guys running to the ball,” Ziegler added.

On the other side, Carter said his defense needs to limit the amount of time the Pirates’ offensive unit spends on the field.

“When they have third and four or five yards to go, we have to get them to fourth down and try to force a punt,” he said. “If they continually hold the ball, grind it out and score, not only is it scoring for them, but it’s keeping our opportunities off the field, too.

“Their ability to limit possessions with the way they run the ball is very important in this game,” Carter added. “We have to get off the field, defensively.”