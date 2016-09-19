Six area teams ranked in AP state football poll

COLUMBUS

Six area teams — a third of the Register’s coverage area — have earned statewide recognition in the second of seven weekly Associated Press high school football polls, released Monday night.

In Division III, Sandusky (4-0) held onto the No. 7 spot in this week’s poll after a 64-12 win at Willard. The Blue Streaks have a huge Northern Ohio League game this Friday night at Shelby (4-0) — also ranked No. 7 in Div. IV.

In Div. IV, Port Clinton (4-0) moved up two spots from 11th to No. 9 after a 48-14 win over visiting Vermilion. The Redskins travel to Willard (1-3) this week for a non-conference matchup.

Bellevue (3-1) made its season debut in the state poll, appearing at No. 16 in Div. IV. The Redmen are coming off a 48-0 win at Toledo Rogers, and open up NOL play this week at home against Tiffin Columbian (1-3).

In Div. V, Edison (4-0) moved up two spots from sixth to No. 4 after a 49-7 rout against Oak Harbor. The Chargers visit Vermilion (2-2) this week.

In Div. VII, both Firelands Conference rivals St. Paul and Monroeville are ranked in the top 10. The Flyers (4-0) jumped four spots from eighth to No. 4, while the Eagles (4-0) also moved up four spots from 13th to No. 8.

Monroeville visits Mapleton (2-2) on Friday, while St. Paul entertains New London (1-3) on Saturday in a pair of FC matchups.

AP FOOTBALL POLL WEEK 2

COLUMBUS — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the second weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Cincinnati Colerain (21) 4-0 235

2, Pickerington Central (1) 4-0 159

3, Stow-Munroe Falls 4-0 158

4, Huber Heights Wayne (2) 3-0-1 146

5, Lakewood St. Edward 3-1 97

6, Massillon Jackson 4-0 79

7, Hilliard Bradley 4-0 73

8, Cincinnati Elder 3-1 71

9, Cleveland St. Ignatius 3-1 69

10, Pickerington North 4-0 62

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Powell Olentangy Liberty 47. 12, Dublin Jerome 18. 13, Cincinnati Moeller 14.

DIVISION II

1, Avon (13) 4-0 214

2, Warren G. Harding (4) 4-0 180

3, Bedford (3) 4-0 169

4, Uniontown Lake 4-0 146

5, Troy 4-0 124

6, Worthington Kilbourne 4-0 93

7, Holland Springfield (2) 4-0 72

8, Cincinnati La Salle (1) 2-2 66

9, Wooster 4-0 49

10, Cincinnati Turpin (1) 4-0 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Toledo St. John's 28. 11, Cincinnati Princeton 28. 13, Dresden Tri-Valley 18. 14, Chardon 16. 14, Akron Ellet 16. 16, Grafton Midview 14. 17, Hudson 12.

DIVISION III

1, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (13) 4-0 196

2, Toledo Central Catholic (2) 4-0 192

3, Akron Hoban (5) 3-1 140

4, Wapakoneta (1) 4-0 137

5, Franklin (1) 4-0 126

6, Alliance Marlington (1) 4-0 110

7, Sandusky 4-0 104

8, Trotwood-Madison (1) 3-1 76

9, St. Marys Memorial 4-0 45

10, Columbus Bexley 4-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cincinnati Mount Healthy 22. 12, Columbus Beechcroft 21. 12, New Philadelphia 21. 14, Bellbrook 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Steubenville (14) 4-0 203

2, Johnstown-Monroe (4) 4-0 178

3, Kettering Archbishop Alter (3) 4-0 153

4, Perry 4-0 128

5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 4-0 103

6, Germantown Valley View (1) 4-0 95

7, Shelby 4-0 80

8, Mantua Crestwood 4-0 72

9, Port Clinton 4-0 56

10, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 3-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Ottawa-Glandorf 29. 12, Columbus Bishop Hartley 27. 13, Hubbard (1) 24. 14, Peninsula Woodridge 20. 15, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 15. 16, Bellevue 13. 17, Cincinnati Wyoming 12.

DIVISION V

1, Coldwater (21) 4-0 228

2, Wheelersburg (1) 4-0 180

3, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 4-0 152

4, Milan Edison 4-0 150

5, Garrettsville Garfield (1) 4-0 122

6, West Salem Northwestern 4-0 106

7, Sugarcreek Garaway 4-0 101

8, Swanton 4-0 70

9, Warrensville Heights 3-1 32

10, West Lafayette Ridgewood 4-0 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Belmont Union Local 25. 12, Richwood North Union 24. 13, Canfield S. Range (1) 18. 14, Wickliffe 16. 15, Canton Central Catholic 15.

DIVISION VI

1, Kirtland (15) 4-0 213

2, Maria Stein Marion Local (5) 3-1 181

3, Hamler Patrick Henry (3) 4-0 161

4, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 4-0 157

5, Mechanicsburg 4-0 156

6, Beverly Fort Frye 4-0 71

7, Liberty Center 3-1 63

8, Bucyrus Wynford 4-0 54

9, Lisbon David Anderson (1) 4-0 41

10, Delphos Jefferson 3-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Newark Catholic 28. 12, Defiance Ayersville 27. 13, Jeromesville Hillsdale 18. 14, Barnesville 15. 14, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 15.

DIVISION VII

1, Mogadore (17) 4-0 224

2, Warren John F. Kennedy (4) 4-0 198

3, Covington (1) 4-0 168

4, Norwalk St. Paul 4-0 123

5, Fort Recovery (1) 3-1 104

6, Toronto 4-0 98

7, Convoy Crestview 4-0 97

8, Shadyside 4-0 70

9, Monroeville 4-0 42

10, Delphos St. John's 3-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, McComb 34. 12, Troy Christian (1) 28. 13, Edgerton 21. 14, Racine Southern 17. 15, Lucas 14.