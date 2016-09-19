logo
Ohio

How the top 10 teams in the AP state poll fared

Associated Press • Today at 9:30 AM

COLUMBUS Ohio (AP) — How the top teams in the weekly Associated Press state football poll fared:

Division I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (3-1) lost to Cin. Elder 15-9.
2. Cincinnati Colerain (4-0) beat Cin. Princeton 38-7.
3. Cleveland St. Ignatius (3-1) lost to Detroit Catholic Central, Mich., 28-21, OT.
4. Stow-Munroe Falls (4-0) beat Wadsworth 38-14.
5. Huber Heights Wayne (3-0-1) beat Miamisburg 45-12.
6. Pickerington Central (4-0) beat Groveport-Madison 45-14.
7. Hilliard Bradley (4-0) beat Hilliard Darby 41-20.
8. Pickerington North (4-0) beat Westerville Cent. 45-16.
9. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-1) lost to Dublin Coffman 35-0.
10. Massillon Jackson (4-0) beat Massillon Perry 21-14.
Division II
1. Avon (4-0) beat Grafton Midview 45-28.
2. Cincinnati La Salle (2-2) lost to CBHS, Tenn., 31-18.
3. Bedford (4-0) beat Warrensville Hts. 35-32.
4. Toledo St. John’s (3-1) lost to Fremont Ross 38-29.
5. Warren G. Harding (4-0) beat Austintown Fitch 35-0.
6. Uniontown Lake (4-0) beat Mt. Vernon 20-3.
7. Cincinnati Princeton (3-1) lost to Cin. Colerain 38-7.
8. Troy (4-0) beat Fairborn 42-14.
9. Worthington Kilbourne (4-0) beat Thomas Worthington 43-6.
10. Grafton Midview (3-1) lost to Avon 45-28.
Division III
1. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (4-0) beat Cols. Hartley 31-24.
2. Toledo Central Catholic (4-0) beat Oregon Clay 50-17.
3. Franklin (4-0) beat Eaton 49-8.
4. Akron Hoban (3-1) beat Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario, 63-14.
5. Wapakoneta (4-0) beat Elida 12-7.
6. Alliance Marlington (4-0) beat Carrollton 55-13.
7. Sandusky (4-0) beat Willard 64-12.
8. Whitehall-Yearling (3-1) lost to Cols. Bexley 21-7.
9. Trotwood-Madison (3-1) beat Tipp City Tippecanoe 43-6.
(tie) Washington C.H. Miami Trace (3-1) lost to Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24-14.
Division IV
1. Steubenville (4-0) beat Youngs. Boardman 28-0.
2. Johnstown-Monroe (4-0) beat Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54-21.
3. Perry (4-0) beat Beachwood 56-23.
4. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-0) beat Day. Carroll 49-0.
5. Columbus Bishop Hartley (2-2) lost to Cols. DeSales 31-24.
6. Cincinnati Indian Hill (3-1) lost to Cin. Wyoming 34-27, 2OT.
7. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-0) beat Marion Pleasant 33-16.
8. Germantown Valley View (4-0) beat New Lebanon Dixie 49-0.
9. Shelby (4-0) beat Norwalk 29-15.
10. Mantua Crestwood (4-0) beat Canal Fulton Northwest 48-14.
Division V
1. Coldwater (4-0) beat Ft. Recovery 30-12.
2. Wheelersburg (4-0) beat Cin. N. College Hill 44-19.
3. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (4-0) beat Cin. Taft 33-28.
4. Warrensville Heights (3-1) lost to Bedford 35-32.
5. Garrettsville Garfield (4-0) beat Andover Pymatuning Valley 56-6.
6. Milan Edison (4-0) beat Oak Harbor 49-7.
7. Sugarcreek Garaway (4-0) beat E. Can. 41-7.
8. Canton Central Catholic (2-2) lost to Louisville Aquinas 12-10.
9. West Salem Northwestern (4-0) beat Smithville 41-22.
10. Swanton (4-0) beat Archbold 42-14.
Division VI
1. Kirtland (4-0) beat Richmond Hts. 35-14.
2. Liberty Center (3-1) lost to Hamler Patrick Henry 22-14.
3. Maria Stein Marion Local (3-1) beat Minster 44-6.
4. Mechanicsburg (4-0) beat Cedarville 51-6.
5. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (4-0) beat Gates Mills Hawken 33-7.
6. Newark Catholic (3-1) lost to Pataskala Licking Hts. 38-7.
7. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-0) beat Liberty Center 22-14.
8. Barnesville (3-1) lost to Lore City Buckeye Trail 54-50.
(tie) North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-1) lost to Bucyrus Wynford 28-21.
10. Beverly Fort Frye (4-0) beat Johnstown Northridge 37-20.
Division VII
1. Mogadore (4-0) beat Granville 21-12.
2. Fort Recovery (3-1) lost to Coldwater 30-12.
3. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-0) beat Columbiana Crestview 34-0.
4. Lucas (3-1) lost to W. Jefferson 28-14.
5. Covington (4-0) beat Tipp City Bethel 48-7.
6. Toronto (4-0) beat Steubenville Cath. Cent. 18-7.

7. Miami Valley Christian Academy (3-1) lost to Day. Christian 49-28.

8. Norwalk St. Paul (4-0) beat Collins Western Reserve 56-21.
9. Convoy Crestview (4-0) beat Columbus Grove 28-25.
10. Shadyside (4-0) beat Byesville Meadowbrook 48-41.

