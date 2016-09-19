How the top 10 teams in the AP state poll fared

|Division I
|1. Lakewood St. Edward (3-1) lost to Cin. Elder 15-9.
|2. Cincinnati Colerain (4-0) beat Cin. Princeton 38-7.
|3. Cleveland St. Ignatius (3-1) lost to Detroit Catholic Central, Mich., 28-21, OT.
|4. Stow-Munroe Falls (4-0) beat Wadsworth 38-14.
|5. Huber Heights Wayne (3-0-1) beat Miamisburg 45-12.
|6. Pickerington Central (4-0) beat Groveport-Madison 45-14.
|7. Hilliard Bradley (4-0) beat Hilliard Darby 41-20.
|8. Pickerington North (4-0) beat Westerville Cent. 45-16.
|9. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-1) lost to Dublin Coffman 35-0.
|10. Massillon Jackson (4-0) beat Massillon Perry 21-14.
|Division II
|1. Avon (4-0) beat Grafton Midview 45-28.
|2. Cincinnati La Salle (2-2) lost to CBHS, Tenn., 31-18.
|3. Bedford (4-0) beat Warrensville Hts. 35-32.
|4. Toledo St. John’s (3-1) lost to Fremont Ross 38-29.
|5. Warren G. Harding (4-0) beat Austintown Fitch 35-0.
|6. Uniontown Lake (4-0) beat Mt. Vernon 20-3.
|7. Cincinnati Princeton (3-1) lost to Cin. Colerain 38-7.
|8. Troy (4-0) beat Fairborn 42-14.
|9. Worthington Kilbourne (4-0) beat Thomas Worthington 43-6.
|10. Grafton Midview (3-1) lost to Avon 45-28.
|Division III
|1. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (4-0) beat Cols. Hartley 31-24.
|2. Toledo Central Catholic (4-0) beat Oregon Clay 50-17.
|3. Franklin (4-0) beat Eaton 49-8.
|4. Akron Hoban (3-1) beat Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario, 63-14.
|5. Wapakoneta (4-0) beat Elida 12-7.
|6. Alliance Marlington (4-0) beat Carrollton 55-13.
|7. Sandusky (4-0) beat Willard 64-12.
|8. Whitehall-Yearling (3-1) lost to Cols. Bexley 21-7.
|9. Trotwood-Madison (3-1) beat Tipp City Tippecanoe 43-6.
|(tie) Washington C.H. Miami Trace (3-1) lost to Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24-14.
|Division IV
|1. Steubenville (4-0) beat Youngs. Boardman 28-0.
|2. Johnstown-Monroe (4-0) beat Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54-21.
|3. Perry (4-0) beat Beachwood 56-23.
|4. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-0) beat Day. Carroll 49-0.
|5. Columbus Bishop Hartley (2-2) lost to Cols. DeSales 31-24.
|6. Cincinnati Indian Hill (3-1) lost to Cin. Wyoming 34-27, 2OT.
|7. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-0) beat Marion Pleasant 33-16.
|8. Germantown Valley View (4-0) beat New Lebanon Dixie 49-0.
|9. Shelby (4-0) beat Norwalk 29-15.
|10. Mantua Crestwood (4-0) beat Canal Fulton Northwest 48-14.
|Division V
|1. Coldwater (4-0) beat Ft. Recovery 30-12.
|2. Wheelersburg (4-0) beat Cin. N. College Hill 44-19.
|3. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (4-0) beat Cin. Taft 33-28.
|4. Warrensville Heights (3-1) lost to Bedford 35-32.
|5. Garrettsville Garfield (4-0) beat Andover Pymatuning Valley 56-6.
|6. Milan Edison (4-0) beat Oak Harbor 49-7.
|7. Sugarcreek Garaway (4-0) beat E. Can. 41-7.
|8. Canton Central Catholic (2-2) lost to Louisville Aquinas 12-10.
|9. West Salem Northwestern (4-0) beat Smithville 41-22.
|10. Swanton (4-0) beat Archbold 42-14.
|Division VI
|1. Kirtland (4-0) beat Richmond Hts. 35-14.
|2. Liberty Center (3-1) lost to Hamler Patrick Henry 22-14.
|3. Maria Stein Marion Local (3-1) beat Minster 44-6.
|4. Mechanicsburg (4-0) beat Cedarville 51-6.
|5. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (4-0) beat Gates Mills Hawken 33-7.
|6. Newark Catholic (3-1) lost to Pataskala Licking Hts. 38-7.
|7. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-0) beat Liberty Center 22-14.
|8. Barnesville (3-1) lost to Lore City Buckeye Trail 54-50.
|(tie) North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-1) lost to Bucyrus Wynford 28-21.
|10. Beverly Fort Frye (4-0) beat Johnstown Northridge 37-20.
|Division VII
|1. Mogadore (4-0) beat Granville 21-12.
|2. Fort Recovery (3-1) lost to Coldwater 30-12.
|3. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-0) beat Columbiana Crestview 34-0.
|4. Lucas (3-1) lost to W. Jefferson 28-14.
|5. Covington (4-0) beat Tipp City Bethel 48-7.
|6. Toronto (4-0) beat Steubenville Cath. Cent. 18-7.
|
7. Miami Valley Christian Academy (3-1) lost to Day. Christian 49-28.
8. Norwalk St. Paul (4-0) beat Collins Western Reserve 56-21.
|9. Convoy Crestview (4-0) beat Columbus Grove 28-25.
|10. Shadyside (4-0) beat Byesville Meadowbrook 48-41.