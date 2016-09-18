Thom Darden honored as Browns legend

The former defensive back from 1972-81 was inducted into the Cleveland Browns Legends program on Saturday, and were recognized at halftime of Sunday’s home opener against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Former linebacker Dick Ambrose, a teammate of Darden, was also honored alongside him. Prior to the game, Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the most legendary sporting figures of all-time, Jim Brown, had a statue of his likeness unveiled outside the stadium.

At halftime Sunday, a brief video of Darden’s accomplishments with the Browns were shown. He briefly addressed the crowd, thanking them for their support, and a plaque was unveiled that will be on display at the stadium.

A 1968 Sandusky graduate, Darden was an All-American defensive back at Michigan, playing in two Rose Bowl games for the Wolverines. He was selected with the No. 18 overall selection in the 1972 NFL Draft by the Browns and played in 128 games, collecting a franchise-record 45 interceptions for 820 yards and two touchdowns while registering nine fumble recoveries.

During his career, he also returned 45 punts for 285 yards. He also helped Cleveland reach the playoffs in 1972 and earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 1978 after posting a career-high 10 interceptions, tied for the most by a Browns player in one season.

His 45 career interceptions are still he most by a Browns player.

The Browns Legends program began in 2001, and Darden became the 45th player recognized in 16 years by the franchise.

In high school, Darden was a member of Sandusky's back-to-back 10-0 teams in 1965 and 1966, including the UPI poll championship team of 1965. In his three years on the varsity, SHS teams posted a 29-1 record that included 21 straight Buckeye Conference wins.

Darden and his wife, Melissa, live in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he has a financial services company. The 1991 Sandusky Athletic Hall of Fame inductee had his parents, Thom and Thelma, in attendance for the weekend festivities.

More than 2,300 miles to the west, another Sandusky grad was honored at an NFL game.

Orlando Pace, a 1994 SHS grad, received his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime of the Rams home opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Pace was enshrined in the Pro HOF on Aug. 6.