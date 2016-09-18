Perkins grad Mawhirter earns surprise start

Saturday night in one of the biggest regular season matchups in recent memory for Ohio State, the 2013 Perkins graduate got to do a little more than take a snap.

He was thrust into the starting long snapper position in the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes’ 45-24 win at previously No. 14-ranked Oklahoma.

Usual starting long snapper Liam McCullough had missed all week with an illness, and all eyes turned to Mawhirter.

“I walked into the facility last Sunday and some of the coaches asked if I was ready, and I had no idea what they were talking about,” Mawhirter said. :Then I got called into the office of my position coach — and he explained that Liam came down with an illness and that I would be starting.”

Mawhirter arrived to OSU as a preferred walk-on, which are generally the 20 extra players that fall within the NCAA-mandated 105-player roster limit, which can include a maximum of 85 scholarship players for Division I teams.

“My first reaction was disbelief,” he added. “I’ve been at Ohio State for four years now, and the game that’s regarded as the biggest regular season game in my time here would be my first actual play, and even my first start.”

Because of the daily scrutiny of playing for Urban Meyer, Mawhirter said there was actually little pressure being forced into action in a big environment.

“I think I snapped more footballs this week than I have the past month combined,” he said. “One thing about Ohio State is that Coach Meyer makes practice situations so stressful and difficult that the games seems easy. So when I got in the game for my first snap, I didn’t feel that much pressure.”

It also worked out to where Mawhirter’s dad and two brothers were able to make the trip to Norman and see him play.

“Definitely the coolest thing about the whole experience,” he said. “I’m sure they were more nervous than I was.”

And while he was able to prepare for the reality of starting a game after never so much as appearing in one for three-plus seasons, Mawhirter said nothing could prepare him for what happened in the locker room after the game.

“The most surreal moment was Coach (Kerry) Coombs (special teams coordinator) called me up in front of the team to say a few words and get acknowledged by my teammates,” he said. “Being a long snapper, it’s usually a bad thing for people to know who I am.

“But getting the chance to stand in front of my teammates and talk was the most surreal moment of my Ohio State career,” Mawhirter added.

At Perkins, Mawhirter was the Sandusky Bay Conference Outstanding Performer as a senior in 2012. In the regular season, Mawhirter made 75 tackles (11 for loss) with two sacks and an interception at linebacker. He was also first team SBC at tight end. Perkins won the SBC title and a playoff game in 2012, finishing 10-2.

He excelled originally walked on in Columbus as a linebacker — but soon realized the quickest way to the field was at long snapper.

Still, while admittedly thrilled at the experience, Mawhirter feels he simply did his job.

“Coach Meyer always emphasizes ‘competitive excellence,’ which is being ready and stepping up when your number is called,” he said. “My number was called in a big time game and an amazing atmosphere, and I did what I was trained to do.”