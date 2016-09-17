Margaretta holds on against Fremont St. Joseph

FREMONT — Margaretta opened Sandusky Bay Conference River division play with the task of slowing the pass-happy offense of the host Fremont St. Joseph Saturday night.

The Polar Bears survived a barn-burner, as they got a quick start and held off a frantic comeback by the Crimson Streaks to claim a 46-38 win on Harmon Field at Don Paul Stadium.

Logan Graffin carried the Polar Bears (2-2) on his back for large stretches of the game as he scored three touchdowns while rushing for 261 yards on 24 attempts. He added four catches for 139 yards receiving.

“I don’t know how to describe what the feeling was like tonight. It was like I was able to hit the cutback lanes that the line opened up for me and get into that second level,” Graffin said. “This was the product of a lot of hard work. We put in time this summer and everyone just made a total commitment to being the best team we could be. I can’t believe how big the holes were the line was opening up for us tonight. All the credit goes to the line for what we did tonight.”

The young SJCC team (0-4) did not make it easy for Margaretta though, as junior quarterback Spencer Harrison kept his team from getting blown out when it could have been easy to mail it in after things appeared to be getting out of hand.

Harrison finished the game with four touchdown passes and another on the ground as the Streaks tried to keep pace with the Polar Bears.

However, timely mental mistakes ended up costing them a chance at the comeback. The Streaks had two touchdowns called back because of penalties, and they turned it over on downs inside the 1-yard line, and fumbled another one at the 1-yard line that Margaretta recovered.

Graffin scored on runs of 6 and 39 yards, while also catching a 75-yard touchdown from quarterback Nick Leibacher.

Leibacher also connected on touchdown passes to Angelo Frias (17 yards) and Collin Laine (11 yards) while also rushing for a 2-yard TD. James Fisher added a 7-yard TD for the Bears, who led 38-19 with just 6:56 left in the game before the Streaks made it interesting.

“In a game like this it is kind of a bittersweet feeling,” Margaretta coach Andy Zuk said. “On the one hand, everything was rolling on offense. We had an offensive line that was just plowing holes through their defense and our guys was able to take advantage of it.

“Logan was able to take what the hogs up front created for him and grind out a lot of yards,” he added. “Nick Leibacher then was able to hit on some key passes when we needed him to and take advantage of the protection the line gave him and the attention they were paying to Logan. For our offense it was the perfect storm and they put together a really good game.”

Leibacher was 9-of-18 passing for 172 yards and 3 TDs, while Harrison countered with an impressive 38-of-55 passing for 466 yards and 4 TDs.

Zuk admitted his defense struggled in the victory.

“The guys made some plays out there in spots, but in others made a few too many mental mistakes,” he said. “Let’s give those guys some credit though, that quarterback and his receivers were awesome all night. They took advantage of our mistakes, but they also created a lot of their own luck tonight.

“They are going to be a tough out for anyone who plays them all year long and I am glad we got them out of the way early,” Zuk added.