D-Line shows off in P.C. win over Vermilion

The Redskins’ sophomore defensive end had two of his unit’s four sacks of Vermilion quarterback Seth Hurd. Senior defensive end Russell Demarco and senior tackle Corbin Winningham also tallied sacks as the Port Clinton defensive line set the tone and came up with momentum play after momentum play.

None were bigger than DeMarco’s punt block on the opening drive of the second half, as the 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pounder zipped past his blocker then bull-rushed the Sailors’ punter to get a hand on the kick. Two plays after he sprinted off the field with both hands raised in jubilation towards his bench, Emerson Lowe ended the quick two-play, 10-yard drive with a 4-yard run to put Port Clinton up three scores. All of this after Vermilion went to the halftime locker room riding high off an interception in the red zone.

Zink added another blocked punt in the game’s final five minutes, which he returned 26 yards for a score as the state-ranked Redskins’ ran away from the Sailors in a 48-14 Sandusky Bay Conference rout at True Lay Stadium.

“Coach (Phil) Fought installed something perfect this week,” said DeMarco of the line’s ability to generate two punt blocks. “We ran it all week and the way we designed it was we had our defensive ends outside of the guy who would reach us, but we’d shoot that gap so quick, that the guy closest to us to reach us, couldn’t touch us. Then the tackle took on the up back, so the end came in unblocked.

“That first one worked so well, then we were going punt hold again when I was off, I said ‘Gunar blocks it for sure,’ and that’s exactly what happened,” he added. “He’s a beast for sure.”

Quarterback Joey Brenner got the Redskins (4-0, 1-0) on the board first, taking a 23-yard read-option keeper for a score. The 6-foot-5-inch signal caller broke a few hip tackles, then found clear space the final 10 yards. Taylor Rollin’s first of six extra points made it 7-0 at the 6:32 mark of the opening quarter.

Vermilion (2-2, 0-1) struggled to move the football on its opening two drives. It’s second possession ended a play after quarterback Seth Hurd was dropped for 12-yard loss on a sack by DeMarco.

P.C. (No. 11 Division IV) took advantage, upping its advantage to 14-0 late in the first quarter when Brenner threaded the needle on a pass to Donte McClure on the goal line from six yards out.

Hurd and company answered back, however, driving 49 yards in eight plays, ending in his 14-yard TD strike to Luke Pena. Dillon Henry’s PAT cut the deficit to 14-7 with 10:03 left in the first half.

But it was another play by the Port Clinton defense that switched the game’s momentum once more.

After a quick three-and-out by the Redskins on offense, Vermilion was moving into P.C. territory when Lowe picked off Hurd’s pass.

A 1-yard TD on keeper by Brenner, setup by a 23-yard pass to McClure, gave the Redskins a 21-7 lead.

“We struggled, offensively, running the ball tonight,” Port Clinton coach Beau Carmon said. “(Vermilion) committed to stopping the run and we had to find more creative ways to get the ball outside. They made us throw the ball, we’d throw the ball. But we were able to do what we needed to put points on the board.”

Zink’s sack of Hurd at the Sailors’ 20 with 1:20 left in the first half, forced a fourth-and-28, prompting coach Carmon to call a timeout to save clock time. Following the break, McClure nearly gave the Redskins another score as his 49-yard punt return from his own 44 ended at the Vermilion 7 after he stepped out of bounds.

But two plays later, the P.C. threat was over as Brenner threw it right into the hands of the Sailors’ Trevor Boyd in the end zone.

Then the punt block came to start the third.

“Special teams is one-third of the game, and tonight we gave up 21 points on special teams and that can’t happen,” Vermilion coach Rob Duray said.

Added coach Carmon: “We executed on special teams really, really well. Phil (Fought) saw something on film and thought we could get to it and we went after it with the guys we thought could get it to it.”

The Redskins held the Sailors to 35 rushing yards for the game, including only two in the first half.

“Contain, contain, contain,” Zink said. “We practiced it everyday in practice and it definitely paid off.”

Zink didn’t make any plays in the passing game Friday, but has in the past.

“Everything about him impresses me,” said DeMarco of the 6-4, 185-pound Zink. “His work ethic is incredible. His need and want to get better every single week is incredible. The way that he carries himself on and off the field is so great to see. And he’s so young. He’s got so much potential.

DeMarco added a forced fumble in the second half.

“He’s the one that pushes us the hardest on the defensive line,” Zink said. “Even in practice, he always goes 100 percent. When everyone else is down, he’s getting everyone up. He’s a good role model for sure.”

Up next

Vermilion: The Sailors will look to snap their two-game skid when they host unbeaten Edison (4-0, 1-0) Friday in their first-ever home SBC contest.

Port Clinton: The Redskins will step out of league play for a week when they visit Willard Friday.