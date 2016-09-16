Sandusky routs Willard in NOL opener

The Streaks (4-0, 1-0 NOL) got on the board with a pair of touchdowns from Nathan Delk within 15 minutes of each other.

Delk caught a 37-yard pass from Ja'Vez Alexander for the first score with 10:32 to play in the first quarter, then ran in an interception with 10:15 to play for a quick 14-0 lead.

Max Corso kicked the PATs for both touchdowns en route to a perfect 8 for 8 performance.

The Streaks — ranked No. 7 in the Division III Associated Press poll — made it 21-0 with 2:12 to play in the first as Alexander connected with Cavon Croom on a 29-yard touchdown pass.

In the second quarter, Willard started the scoring off as Nick Cofer caught a 42-yard TD pass from Ethan Daub with 8:27 to go. The Flashes' kick was blocked to make it 21-6.

With 5:55 to go in the half, Sandusky increased its lead to 29-6 as Eian Sherman scored on a 61-yard run and Koree Hodgkinson caught the 2-point conversion pass.

Willard scored its second and final touchdown with 5:36 to play in the first half as Daub found Josh Buerger for a 55-yard TD pass. The Flashes' 2-point conversion attempt failed, to make it 29-12.

Sandusky added two more TDs in the second quarter as Sherman ran in a 72-yard score and Alexander ran in from two yards out to make it 43-12 at halftime.

The Blue Streaks scored a trio of touchdowns in the second half as Croom scored on a 47-yard run, Tarrence Reed scored on a 26-yard run and Terrion Stewart scored on a 59-yard run.

Alexander completed 10-of-16 passes for 168 yards two touchdowns, while Daub was 10-of-20 passing for 260 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Sherman finished with five carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns, while Stewart had two carries for 67 yards and Croom had two carries for 52 yards.

The win sets up a huge showdown next week for Sandusky at Shelby (4-0, 1-0) — which is ranked No. 9 in Div. IV.

Bellevue 48, Toledo Rogers 0

At Toledo, Bellevue scored 20 points in the first and second quarters en route to a 40-0 halftime lead in a victory over Toledo Rogers Friday.

The Redmen (3-1) scored three touchdowns in the first quarter as Alec Foos scored first on a 15-yard run. The 2-point conversion failed, giving Bellevue a 6-0 lead. Dakota McPeak scored on a 10-yard pass from Foos for the next score, and a 12-0 lead.

Bellevue's final touchdown in the first quarter saw Foos connect with Bryce Ray for a 15-yard pass. Foos ran in the 2-point conversion for the early 20-0 lead.

In the second quarter, McPeak returned a punt 70 yards to make it 26-0, then Ethan Hundley ran in from 15 yards out and McPeak caught the two-point conversion pass to make it 34-0.

Ben Smith found the end zone for the final score of the first half as Foos found him with a 21-yard pass.

The only score of the second half came in the third quarter as Hundley ran in a TD form eight yards out. Mike Pierce ran in the 2-point conversion for the final score.

Bellevue finished 9 for 13 passing for 175 yards as Foos completed 7 of 10 passes for 112 yards and Riley Renwand was 2 for 3 for 63 yards.

Hundley finished with 11 carries for 79 yards, while Foos had eight rushes for 40 yards.

McPeak had three catches for 44 yards, while Perry Haynes had one catch for 42 yards, Smith had two catches for 35 yards and Ray made two catches for 33 yards.

Clyde 56, Toledo Bowsher 13

At Clyde, the Fliers jumped out to a 42-6 halftime lead en route to a non-conference victory over Toledo Bowsher Friday.

Frank Sewell ran for a 7-yard touchdown to start the scoring for the Fliers (3-1) with 7:30 left on the first quarter clock, while Mason Johnson added his first of eight PATs.

Conner Long caught a 7-yard pass from Lucas Nicely to make it 14-0 in favor of Clyde with 5:37 to play in the first quarter.

The Fliers added three TDs in the first six minutes of the second quarter to make it 35-0 as Sewell scored on a 4-yard run, Long caught a 6-yard pass and Seth Vargo ran in from two yards out.

Bowsher scored with 3:49 to play in the half as the Rebels came up with a pick-6.

With 2:16 left in the first half, Tanner Davenport caught a 35-yard TD pass from Nicely to make it 42-6 at haltime.

The second half featured a Bowsher TD sandwiched by a pair of Clyde touchdowns, all in the fourth quarter.

With 10:52 left in the game, Braydi Clark scored on a 51-yard run for a 49-6 lead. The Rebels scored their second touchdown of the night off a kickoff return with 10:38 to play.

With 5:40 to go, Ryan Lozier scored the Fliers' final touchdown of the night on a 16-yard run.

Nicely was 10-of-12 passing for 145 yards, three TDs and one interception, while Sewell had 14 carries for 72 yards and two TDs.

Danbury 24, Ottawa Hills 22

At Ottawa Hills, Danbury (3-1, 1-0) defeated the Green Bears in Toledo Area Athletic Conference action Friday.

Ottawa Hills jumped out to a 9-6 lead after the first quarter and led 16-12 at halftime.

But the Lakers outscored Ottawa Hills 12-0 in the third quarter for a 24-16 lead. The Green Bears tacked on a TD in the fourth quarter, but Danbury was able to hold on for the win.

Justin Tibbels was 9-of-10 passing for 66 yards and two TDs, while Sam Tyson caught two passes for 44 yards and two TDs.

TENNIS

Huron 3, Green Bay West 2

At Huron, the Tigers edged Green Bay West in non-conference action Friday.

The Tigers (8-6) picked up wins over the visiting Wisconsin school at first and third singles as well as second doubles.

Elizabeth Mills won at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-1, while Desiree Fisher won the No. 3 match, 6-1, 6-0.

At No. 2 doubles, Gretchen Blackwell and Hannah Brunow won, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).

The Tigers return to action Monday at Norwalk.

LATE THURSDAY

TENNIS

Huron 4, St. Mary C.C. 1

At Sandusky, Huron defeated the Panthers Thursday.

The Tigers swept singles as Elizabeth Mills beat Gabby Holly at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), while Katey Franks bested Maggie Gyurke at No. 2 (6-2, 6-0) and Desiree Fisher defeated Sarah Bias at No. 3 (6-3, 6-1).

The teams split doubles play, as Huron's Emily Dewey and Madison Carmel beat Hallie Stall and Miranda Braven at No. 1 (6-1, 6-1), while SMCC's Marina Dix and Faith Lamb beat Gretchen Blackwell and Hannah Brunow in three at No. 2, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Sandusky 3, Tiffin Columbian 2

At Sandusky, the Streaks edged Tiffin Columbian in Northern Ohio League action Thursday.

In singles action, Sandusky's Jenna Hofer fell at No. 1 (6-0, 6-3), while Audrey Smith won at No. 2 (6-2, 6-4) and Baylie Tieche won at No. 3 (4-6, 6-2, 6-2).

In doubles action, BT Fox and Lizzie Bossioneault won at No. 1 6-2, 7-6(7-2), while the Streaks fell at No. 2, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

VOLLEYBALL

Shelby 3, Bellevue 2

At Shelby, the Whippets defeated Bellevue Thursday in NOL action, 22-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-12, 15-11.

Morgan Hicks was 18-of-21 serving with one ace for the Lady Red, while Abbey Yates added 29 digs, Peyton Vogel was 41-of-41 hitting with 17 kills, McKenna Strayer had five blocks and Molly Bullion was 119-of-119 setting with 45 assists.

BOYS GOLF

Tiffin Columbian 161, Bellevue 162

At Bellevue, Tiffin Columbian edged Bellevue in NOL golf Thursday.

Nathan Fox led the Redmen with a 38, while Cody Snyder shot 40, Noah Lawson Carded 41 and Joe Wetten added 43.

BOYS SOCCER

Sandusky 1, Fremont Ross 0

Sandusky (7-1-1) edged Fremont Ross Thursday as Teddi Schreck-Newell scored off an assist from Max Corso.

The Blue Streaks host Huron today.