Pirates cash in on fourth-down scoring, rout Tigers

Perkins had all three going Friday night in its 33-13 victory at Huron in the Sandusky Bay Conference opener for both teams.

"We were hitting on all cylinders tonight," Perkins coach Jason Ziegler said. "There are still some things we need to correct. We made a few mistakes, but the kids are playing fast and they are playing physical.

"Fast and physical is what we talk about, and that's what they did,” he added.

The Pirates (3-1, 1-0) set the tempo at the very start with Luke Zahniser picking off a tipped Jared Hohler pass. Eight plays later, Noah Henry turned a fourth-and-goal play into a 1-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.

"Perkins has a very good defense with a lot of returning players on it," Huron coach Sam Hohler said. "But that's kind of been our thing this year. We make a mistake like that and dig ourselves a hole we can't get out of."

Zahniser hauled in a 4-yard Dawson Nason scoring pass on another fourth-down play to give the Pirates a 13-0 lead, with Zahniser and Nason hooking up for a 9-yard score on the next Perkins possession.

"Our kids are playing and they believe in what they're doing," Ziegler said of the two fourth-down scoring plays. "When you've got kids believing, you've got an opportunity to win some football games and do some special things. If we can continue to get better, I like our chances against anybody."

Nason completed all 11 passes he threw in the first half for 118 yards with Zahniser grabbing six for 78 in the first 24 minutes.

"Dawson is a great quarterback and we have some weapons in Luke Zahniser and really all of our receivers," Ziegler said. "If you're going to stick too many guys in the box, we we're going to throw the ball on you."

View more photos from the game here.

Perkins came out in the third quarter and tacked on a 1-yard Dylan Nason TD run and a 5-yard Mayson Harkelroad score on another fourth-down play to take a 33-0 lead.

The Tigers (0-4, 0-1) got on the scoreboard with 6:22 left in the game when Jared Hohler hit Brandon Dowell with a 14-yard scoring pass, then added an 8-yard Jack Martin touchdown run with just over a minute left in the game to end the scoring.

"I'm proud of our kids and how hard they played," Sam Hohler said. "We have a good group of kids here. Things haven't gone our way, but the kids practice hard, they're nice kids, they're easy to coach and they're fun to be around. All we can do is try to fix the mistakes and try to get better for next week.

"I've been through this before,” he added. “I've been through this coaching in college and I've been through this in baseball. We have to try to find what makes these kids go, push that button and hopefully they'll take off."

Pass attack

Dawson Nason started out by hitting his first 11 passes for 118 yards and finished the night by completing 14-of-17 attempts for 155 yards. Zahniser had a game-high eight catches for 89 yards. Jared Hohler had a much tougher night, hitting 12-of-20 passes for 80 yards.

Ground it out

Perkins rushed for 208 yards on 46 carries. Henry led the way with 65 yards on 16 tries and Dylan Nason chipped in 60 on 26 carries, while reserve Skylar Nemitz broke loose for a 62-yard run. Martin came in for Huron in the fourth quarter and broke off a 47-yard run and finished with a team-high 55.

Next up

The Pirates return home for an SBC showdown against Clyde (3-1) on Friday, while the Tigers travel to Oak Harbor (2-2, 0-1).