Another hot start for Stoll, Ehrhardt, Chargers

But Edison's senior quarterback hasn't looked out of sorts, and neither have the state-ranked Chargers. No. 6-ranked Edison scored six touchdowns in the first half of Friday's 49-7 win over Oak Harbor in the Sandusky Bay Conference opener in Milan.

Ehrhardt suffered a torn ACL while playing defense in Edison's Division V regional championship game last November. Expecting to return to receiver and defensive back this season, he was thrust into the quarterback position when Cody Scott suffered a broken wrist during the first day of contact in early August.

One couldn't tell Friday night against the Rockets.

Adding to his already hot start, Ehrhardt ran seven times for 85 yards and three touchdowns while also completing 4-of-7 passes for 89 yards in just one half of action.

“I'm loving it,” Ehrhardt said of the QB position. “It was a process coming into it, but it was something I was willing to work for.

“Right before the game started and we took the field, Coach (Jim) Hall was telling us to attack, attack, attack,” he added. “We're doing what our coaching staff is preaching, and we're all working as one.”

On the second play of Edison's second series, Ehrhardt scored on a 55-yard run to put the Chargers on the board for the first time. The first of seven PATs by James Hill was good to make it 7-0 at the 6:07 mark of the first quarter.

On Oak Harbor's ensuing series, Dawson Timbs was able to block a punt, and picked it up and returned it a short distance for another touchdown. That made it 14-0 at the 4:33 mark of the first, and it was all downhill from there for the Rockets.

After the teams tradeded possessions, the Rockets had to punt from deep in their own territory, and Edison got the ball at the Oak Harbor 32-yard line. Four plays later, Sam Stoll took a pitch to his left and scored on a 22-yard run to make it 21-0 with 7:41 left in the half.

When the Chargers got the ball back, Ehrhardt connected with Bryce Ostheimer for a 55-yard pass to the Oak Harbor 4 — and the QB covered that distance on the next play to put the Chargers up 28-0 with 5:35 left in the second quarter.

Stoll then intercepted Oak Harbor's Jeff Winterfield and returned it 24 yards to the Rockets' 32. Five plays later, Ehrhardt scored for a third time on a 19-yard run where he spun off a defender, but used one arm to keep himself from falling forward. He recovered to reach the end zone and make it 35-0 at the 2:14 mark.

Then, in the final minute of the half, Stoll intercepted Winterfield again, but this time found an opening and returned it 45 yards for another touchdown and a 42-0 lead with 37 seconds left.

“Again, I thought we started a game great with a lot of intensity, the kids are just playing really hard and flying all over the field,” Hall said. “That's kind of what we preach to them, and they've been able to do it. We got a few breaks to go our way with the turnovers here and there, and the offense has been able to come up with some big plays. The sum total is just kind of working out.”

John Mason-Neer intercepted Winterfield early in the third quarter to give Edison the ball at the Oak Harbor 16. Two plays later, Alex Neuberger scored from six yards out to cap the Charger scoring, making it 49-0 with 6:54 left in the third.

Oak Harbor's Hunter Wilkins capped a short 30-yard drive with a 3-yard run with just 20 seconds left to put the Rockets on the scoreboard.

“We knew we were going to have to control the ball, try to keep their offense off the field, and we weren't able to do that,” Oak Harbor coach Mike May said. “Defensively, playing the option we had to play assignment football and not give up the big plays, and that didn't happen either.

“So things got ugly in a hurry and didn't get any better for us,” he added. “But a lot of credit to Edison. They are prepared, well-coached and played really hard — they have a very good team.”

Another big start

At 4-0 while outscoring teams by a 189-52 margin — and with a 16-2 record in their last 18 games — it's hard to find a lot of fault in Edison's season to date.

“Every coach is going to say there is a lot of room to improve, we're able to make big plays, but I'm not sure we can always count on that,” Hall said. “We have to consistently drive the ball, take care of the ball and make plays down field.

“That's obviously something we'll be working on along with blocking schemes, typical stuff we do,” he added. “What we're really excited about is how hard and fast they are playing. We do that, and good things happen.”

Leaders

Stoll ran the ball eight times for 44 yards with a touchdown, and returned two interceptions for 69 yards and another score. Ostheimer caught three passes for 82 yards.

“I think we're picking up where we left off last year,” Stoll said. “Our line is playing well, the defense is playing well. We're playing with momentum.”

For the Rockets, Winterfield was 7-of-11 passing for 76 yards, with Cy Franck catching two of those passes for 46 yards.