Panthers claw their way to first win of season

See pictures from the homecoming festivities here.

The Panthers (1-3) stayed steady and consistent, taking advantage of what the Redbirds defense would give them, and then used a fine defensive effort in surrendering just a lone touchdown in the second quarter, after giving up nearly 40 points a game through the first three games of the season.

SMCC used over seven minutes of the clock at the end of the third quarter, and then on the first play of the fourth, Josiah Myers’ 9-yard scoring run up the middle capped a 17-play, 93-yard drive that proved to be the difference maker. Myers was a workhorse for the Panthers, gaining 91 yards on 27 carries while adding the first touchdown as well, a 2-yard run that answered the Redbirds (0-4) touchdown at the 4:09 mark of the second quarter.

Quarterback Danny Covol ran the passing game well as the Panthers used the short pass to get the match-ups they wanted and move the ball downfield. He finished 19 for 24 for 230 yards, including the first nine passes of the second half. He also threw two interceptions.

“All of that was was being consistent at the point of attack, which we haven't been in previous weeks," SMCC coach Ryan Wikel said. "Putting together a 93-yard drive you have to be consistent on third down, and our kids did that tonight. I'm very proud of them. They worked hard, we challenged them, and they responded."

The first half was a defensive struggle as neither team could get anything going until late in the half. It took a combined 10 possessions before the Redbirds could crack the scoreboard, mounting a 7-play, 57-yard drive ignited by a Shawn Swindall 31-yard burst off tackle and then to the outside. It was his first carry of the game, and the drive was finished off by senior Mason Johnson on a 9-yard run up the middle. The scoring drive was set up from an interception by Alec Bender, Loudonville's second pick of the night. Swindall picked off Covol early in the first quarter as the Redbirds had two interceptions and forced three punts on the first five SMCC drives.

The Panthers answered the Loudonville score, though, covering 80 yards on six plays with 2:20 left in the half. A bad snap on the point after kept St. Mary from tying the score, and it trailed 7-6 heading into halftime after a Bender field goal attempt as time expired couldn't get the height needed to reach the crossbar. Another Bender field goal attempt in the fourth quarter never got off the ground as a bad snap forced Polen to run, but he came up short of the first down.

The Panthers first TD, just the second of the season for the struggling offense, was set up by a Clay Wimmer reception from Covol that covered 52 yards. He took a short pass and then barreled his way down the field to the Redbird 18. Three plays later Myers punched it in from the 2. He was hit in the backfield, got spun around, then backed his way into the end zone with some linemen help for the score.

"We felt in the first half we left a few things out there, especially defensively,” Wikel said. “We really challenged our kids to put together a physical half. We talked about being physical, playing smart, and playing fast, and I think we did that in the second half."

"Hats off to Loudonville," Wikel added. "They are traditionally a great program and you hate to see a loser in a game like this. Both sides were fighting and it was just a great high school football game."

Wimmer finished with five receptions for 98 yards, and played a big role on the defensive side of the ball. Perhaps his biggest hit came as the Redbirds went for the first down on the SMCC 6-yard line, needing two yards to move the chains. He got into the backfield and made the first hit on Polen for a 1-yard loss, turning the ball over on downs and setting up the Panther offense for the game-winning drive. He also added a 29-yard reception on a 3rd-and-15 to keep the drive alive.

Senior lineman Matthew Lamb also came up big for the Panthers, who limited Loudonville to 222 yards (186 rushing/36 passing). Lamb snagged an interception with just over two minutes to play deep in Redbird territory, forcing Loudonville to go a long way with its one final possession with 1:11 left in the game after SMCC couldn't run out the clock.

"Those two are two of our best leaders," Wikel said. "We work screen drills at least twice a week and to see that work on the field (Lamb stepped right in front of it) was a testament to him listening and doing his job. Clay Wimmer is 100 percent no matter what. I don't think he could stand after the game. But he is full go 100 percent of the time, whether it's preactice or whether it's games. We need more guys that do that as well."

UP NEXT

SMCC travels to Columbus Bishop Ready Friday and then must travel to state-ranked Edison the following week. Loudonville entertains Mogadore in its homecoming matchup at Redbird Stadium.