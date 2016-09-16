Balanced attack leads Flyers past Western

The undefeated Flyers (4-0) used a balanced offensive attack in the 56-21 win over the Roughriders (0-4).

St. Paul (No. 8, Division VII) had three running backs score touchdowns.

Colton Service led the way with 16 carries for 150 yards and three TDs. Derek Gross added two first-half scores on 11 total carries for 69 yards. Junior Thane Crabbs carried the ball four times and scored on a 4-yard TD for the final score of the game with3:24 left on the clock. Quarterback Nick Lukasko connected with six receivers, going 8-of-13 passing for 212 yards and 2 TDs.

St. Paul scored on its first drive, which went for 56 yards. Senior Owen Starcher grabbed a 38-yard strike from Lukasko and with the first of Joey Catalano’s many extra-point kicks, the Flyers led 7-0 with 10:04 in the first quarter.

Western Reserve answered with a 7-yard TD run from senior Colton Puder with 4:15 in the first quarter. Stephen Hood’s PAT was good and the game was tied at 7-7.

Puder ended the night with four catches for 95 yards and two TDs. On the ground, he carried the ball eight times for 29 yards and another score.

Senior Josh Fries again was the work horse for the ’Riders. He rushed 22 times for 108 yards.

The second quarter belonged to St. Paul. The Flyers scored on a 2-yard run by Service, who had a 40-yard run during the short drive to make it 14-7.

Catalano had a 40-yard TD reception on the first play after Lukasko grabbed an interception from Hood at Western’s 40-yard line. That made it 21-7 about halfway through the second quarter.

Gross finished off the first-half scoring on runs of 32 and 9 yards. St. Paul went into the locker room at halftime with a 35-7 lead.

Puder got Western on the board again with a 27-yard TD reception from junior QB Matt Perkins with 7:55 in the third quarter.

Still leading 35-14, St. Paul answered. Service took a 1-yard plunge to extend the Flyers’ advantage to 42-14. The TD capped off a 48-yard drive.

The ’Riders weren’t done, with Puder’s second receiving TD of the night, a 41-yard catch. With 53 seconds left in the third quarter, Western cut St. Paul’s lead to 42-21.

Service and Crabbs had short scoring runs in the fourth quarter to give St. Paul the 56-21 win.

Shelby 29, Norwalk 15

At Norwalk, two drives in the third quarter helped state-ranked Shelby come away with the 29-15 Northern Ohio League win at Warren Whitney Field.

The Truckers lost more than the game — senior quarterback Trenten Morrow went down with a right shoulder injury early in the first quarter and never returned. Sophomore Brandon Haraway took over and conducted a 15-point first half as the Truckers and Whippets went into the halftime locker room tied.

But the Whippets came out and scored on their first two drives of the third quarter and that was all Shelby needed to bring home the win.

Haraway orchestrated two touchdown drives in the second quarter — his 18-yard run and his 42-yard passing score to Blake Obringer. But the Truckers had no answer to begin the second half and couldn’t get much going on the offensive end.

Haraway finished 18-for-40 passing for 212 yards and the TD. He ran the ball 16 times for 76 yards and a score as he accounted for both Trucker touchdowns. Obringer caught eight balls for 112 yards and a score while Griffin Rinner caught six passes for 54 yards. Haraway was the team’s leading rusher. The Truckers were able to pick off Shelby’s Division I prospect quarterback Brennan Armstrong twice — once by Haraway and another by Boetticher.

Shelby (4-0) saw Armstrong throw for 76 yards and a touchdown and run for 134 yards and a score. But it was Devon Brooks who ran wild. He ran for 225 yards on 30 carries and a pair of touchdowns.

Monroeville 35, Plymouth 21

At Plymouth, Blake Anderson amassed 178 yards and two touchdowns, while Colton Millis finished with 70 yards for a pair of scores.

The victory puts state-ranked Monroeville (No. 13, Div. VII) at 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Firelands Conference, while Plymouth dropped to 2-2, 0-1.

Despite getting on the board with their first possession, the Big Red couldn’t keep up with the Eagles.

After Plymouth opened the scoring, Monroeville went on to score 28 unanswered points.

First, It was Anderson who dove into the end zone from a yard out with 3:02 in the first quarter. The two-point conversion was good, giving the Eagles an 8-7 advantage.

In the second quarter, Monroeville scored again on a 31-yard rush from Millis. The PAT was no good, but the Eagles were leading 14-7.

Then, just before the first half ended, Logan Myers reeled in a pass from quarterback Adam Rogers for a 29-yard score. Millis added another 1-yard TD late in the third to give the Eagles a 28-7 lead.

On Plymouth’s ensuing drive, Kade Collins launched the ball deep downfield to Austin Nester. Nester broke away from his defender and scored on a 75-yard strike.

Just 43 seconds later, though, Anderson struck again — this time for 51 yards.

Mapleton 56, New London 30

At New London, it was a tough night for the Wildcats in their FC opener against the visiting Mounties.

Mapleton (2-2, 1-0) jumped out to a 28-0 lead after one quarter, which proved to be the difference in the 26-point setback.

With the loss, New London fell to 1-3, 0-1.