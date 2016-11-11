Active military, families invited to free Thanksgiving meal

Active members of the military and their immediate families are invited to partake in a free traditional Thanksgiving spread, including roast turkey with all the trimmings prepared by the CVI’s executive chef, Jamie Simpson, and served by The Chef’s Garden and CVI staff as well as community volunteers.

The meal will begin at noon Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at the Culinary Vegetable Institute, 12304 Ohio 13 in Milan. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

Families are encouraged to attend even if their military member is unable to participate, states a release from The Chef’s Garden.

Seating is limited, and reservations are required by Nov. 21. To reserve a seat, contact Barb Jones at 419-656-8371 or Barbj@chefs-garden.com.