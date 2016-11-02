logo
Leave Feedback

Public invited to Thanksgiving dinner

Register • Today at 1:31 PM

BELLEVUE — The public is invited to Seybert United Methodist Church, 442 W. Main St. in Bellevue, for its annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 12 from 5-7 p.m. — or until the food runs out. 

The meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, corn, cranberry sauce, cake, pies and drinks.

Cost for adults is $9, children 4-12 are $4, and the dinner is free for children under 4. 

Recommended for You