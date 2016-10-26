Local charities to benefit from spaghetti dinner

The dinner includes all-you-can-eat spaghetti with Jeff Lemmon’s secret-recipe homemade sauce, salad, garlic bread, drink and homemade desserts. Members of the Exchange Club, an organization that provides funding to area programs such as Clyde Safety Village and the Clyde High School Music Boosters, will prepare and serve the meal. Local National Honor Society members will host the dining room.

All proceeds from the dinner will be donated to local charities.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors 62 and older and $4 for children 4-12. They are available at the door, from any Clyde Exchange Club member or by calling Jeff Lemmon at 419-547-9825.

For information on the Clyde Exchange Club, which meets at 6:30 p.m. two Thursdays a month, call Frank Smith at 419-547-9905.