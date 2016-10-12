Bob Evans offers free meals to veterans

Available meals include a Stack of Hotcakes (buttermilk or multigrain), Fresh Baked Brioche French Toast, the Country Biscuit Breakfast, Mini Sampler Breakfast, Farmboy Sandwich and Country Fried Steak.

The restaurant chain is also offering veterans and active duty servicemembers a 10 percent discount on all dine-in or carryout purchases from Nov. 12-Dec. 31.

Eligible identification includes a U.S. Uniformed Services (current or retired) Identification Card, a current Leave and Earnings Statement or a Veterans’ organization card (American Legion or VFW, for example).

There are Bob Evans locations in Sandusky, Norwalk, Fremont, Tiffin, Fostoria and throughout Ohio.