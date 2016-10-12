logo
Leave Feedback

Bob Evans offers free meals to veterans

Register • Today at 1:05 PM

NEW ALBANY, OHIO — On Veterans Day, veterans and active duty military personnel who present a valid military ID or wear a military uniform can choose from among several free menu items at any Bob Evans restaurants.

Available meals include a Stack of Hotcakes (buttermilk or multigrain), Fresh Baked Brioche French Toast, the Country Biscuit Breakfast, Mini Sampler Breakfast, Farmboy Sandwich and Country Fried Steak.

The restaurant chain is also offering veterans and active duty servicemembers a 10 percent discount on all dine-in or carryout purchases from Nov. 12-Dec. 31. 

Eligible identification includes a U.S. Uniformed Services (current or retired) Identification Card, a current Leave and Earnings Statement or a Veterans’ organization card (American Legion or VFW, for example).

There are Bob Evans locations in Sandusky, Norwalk, Fremont, Tiffin, Fostoria and throughout Ohio. 

Recommended for You