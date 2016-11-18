Two more possible overdoses, Sandusky man records aftermath

Sandusky native Eddie Wimbley was one of the first people at the scene as two men were found unconscious with a vehicle in a Sandusky parking lot on Thursday afternoon. He recorded what he saw as bystanders, police and fire personnel responded to the scene.

A Sandusky police officer took Wimbley’s statement at the scene and remarked there have been 180 or 181 overdoses in the city so far this year. Sandusky police chief John Orzech recently posted a reaction to the opioid epidemic to the City of Sandusky’s Facebook account.

Tuesday, November 15 post from the City of Sandusky Police Facebook page:

Chiefs Rant:

We have seen levels of overdoses in the last two weeks that are unprecedented. We have had as many as 20 plus overdoses and four suspected overdose deaths in the past two weeks. Sandusky Fire Department has administered Narcan over 170 times this year, up from 80 last year. Loved ones are dying because of this horrendous epidemic. If you have a loved one and you want to save them or turn in their dealer, contact us at 419-627-5980.

Antwuan Monegan was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail yesterday for allegedly corrupting another with drugs, four counts of heroin trafficking, one count of trafficking a schedule 2 controlled substance and possession of heroin and marijuana.

We will follow-up on these cases with passion and conviction because all though the addict plays a significant role in the decision making process, drug traffickers are playing the major role in poisoning our society with the influx of these dangerous and often times unknown substances being ingested.

"It's on". I have met with the Erie County Sheriff and we will begin joint investigation efforts immediately to combat this epidemic. Although we strongly support recovery and treatment efforts, the drug traffickers will continue to be pursued in a more concentrated effort and focus with additional resources from both of our agencies dedicated to these investigations.

Stay safe...Chief Orzech

