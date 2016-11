The fire was contained in the mulch and brush area near the Catawba Island Fire Department. Port Clinton Fire, Danbury Fire and EMS and Bay Township Fire (tanker) were all called in to assist with tankers and manpower. Scott Garber, C.L. Fox Excavating brought in equipment to level the piles of mulch.

Catawba Police closed the intersection of Ohio 53 to Cemetery Road while fire truck tankers brought water from nearby hydrants to fill a portable water tank.

The fire remains under investigation.