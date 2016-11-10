House fire on West Adams Street

It’s not clear how the blaze broke out, or if anyone was injured.

Firefighters weren’t immediately available for comment.

Flames weren’t visible from the street, but smoke was seen pouring out of an upstairs window as firefighters entered the building.

One team entered the burning home through the front door. Another peered into the home through an upstairs window.

Sandusky police were called to assist with traffic in the area.

Original story 4:40 p.m.



Sandusky firefighters are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of W. Adams near Shelby Street.

Sandusky police officers are controlling traffic around the area.

