Norwalk firefighters testing hydrants

“Flow testing is an important part of verifying the integrity of our municipal water system,” city safety service director Dan Wendt said. “This process allows the city to determine water availability for firefighting, commercial sprinkler systems and domestic demand.”

Hydrant testing can cause water to become temporarily discolored. If this happens, residents should open faucets and allow cold water to run for 15 seconds to 30 seconds. If this does not resolve the issue of discolored water, contact the general services department at 419-663-6715.