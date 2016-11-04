logo
Leave Feedback

City of Norwalk

Norwalk firefighters testing hydrants

Sandusky Register Staff • Today at 7:00 AM

NORWALK — Starting Monday through Nov. 18, Norwalk firefighters will randomly test 50 fire hydrants throughout the city.

“Flow testing is an important part of verifying the integrity of our municipal water system,” city safety service director Dan Wendt said. “This process allows the city to determine water availability for firefighting, commercial sprinkler systems and domestic demand.”

Hydrant testing can cause water to become temporarily discolored. If this happens, residents should open faucets and allow cold water to run for 15 seconds to 30 seconds. If this does not resolve the issue of discolored water, contact the general services department at 419-663-6715.

Recommended for You