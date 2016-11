Bay Township firefighters will display how they use Jaws of Life to rescue someone trapped in a vehicle, according to a news release.

U Pull It, a scrapyard in Sandusky, will provide a car for the fire department to use in the demonstration.

The event is free and open to the public.

Refreshments will be provided by Lisa White of The Village Bake shop of Oak Harbor.

For more information call 419-341-6846 or 419-734-7007.