House explosion victims seek aid

Larry and Joyce Grau, brother and sister living in the house, remain in critical condition after their home detonated in the morning hours of Oct. 14.

An official cause for the explosion hasn’t been released by state officials. Agents with the Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office are still investigating, a spokeswoman said.

The explosion critically injured both residents, and destroyed everything they owned inside the home. A GoFundMe page was set up to help the victims.

The page raised $1,500 as of Monday morning. It has a goal of reaching $50,000 to help the victims.

The residents were rescued by neighbor Mike Pusateri after he felt the area shake from the home explosion. Pusateri said he initially thought two cars crashed in his front yard.

Upon running outside, however, he noticed his neighbor’s home turned to rubble. Flames spouted out of the debris as the Graus home, and an adjacent home, caught fire.

Pusateri sprang into action and found the victims among the ruins.

"Fire was shooting up by one of their faces,” Pusateri said. “I stuck some plywood down there to divert the flames so we could get him out of there. My son and I helped pull them out.”

They were flown to area hospitals on Life Flight medical helicopters.

Want to help?

WHAT: East Harbor Road home explosion victims

WHERE: Visit gofundme.com/joyceandlarry or mail donations to Larry Grau or Joyce Grau, c/o Barb Hamman, 70 King Dr., Marblehead, OH 43440.

