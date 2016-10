The blaze began just before 7 p.m. Saturday, prompting 15 firefighters from Norwalk, Milan Township and North Central EMS responded to 520 Milan Ave.

“It was just a single-family home that was pretty much heavily involved (in a fire) when we got there,” Norwalk fire Chief John Soisson said.

Soisson said the fire remains under investigation but it somehow started in the unit’s back bedroom. Nobody was inside the unit when the fire started, Soisson said.