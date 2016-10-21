Officials: Man dies after plunging into silo at Ohio farm

WEWS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2eooN1K ) the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Rhett Acker was climbing a ladder Thursday morning when he slipped and fell into a silo chute in Wooster, about 55 miles southwest of Cleveland.

Authorities say Acker became wedged and was unable to free himself.

City fire officials tell the station Acker initially fell six feet in the tight space, but fell about 25 more feet as roughly 40 firefighters tried to rescue him.

Crews removed him from the silo. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com