ICYMI

ICYMI: The third weekend in October

Jason Werling • Today at 7:59 AM
In case you missed it over the weekend...

Edison wins Div. II state championship
COLUMBUS — Tears of joy streamed down their faces Saturday afternoon as the Edison girls golf team — and coach Lisa Kelble — celebrated the school's first state championship in the sport in Columbus.

Boat fire in Sandusky Bay 
SANDUSKY — A boat caught fire after fueling up at Battery Park Marina Saturday afternoon.

Local Triathlete competes for Team USA in Mexico
COZUMEL, MEXICO — It’s one thing to qualify for a huge international competition, it’s another thing entirely to compete in, and earn two top five finishes.

Danson, Steenburgen cheer on Hillary Clinton
SANDUSKY — They’ll drink to Hillary.

Port Clinton holds on in key SBC game against Clyde
PORT CLINTON — It was a win 25 years in the making, which almost got extended to 26.

