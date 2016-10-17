Home explosion cause still unknown

Firefighters and officers on scene said they weren’t sure what triggered the explosion Friday morning.

The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate. An office representative refused to release any information about the blast Monday afternoon.

“Our investigators don’t release anything until they’ve ruled on it,” office spokeswoman Lindsey Burnworth said. “There isn’t a specific amount of time for any investigation. Some can be open and closed in one day, while others could remain open longer.”

The home’s two occupants were found among the rubble after the explosion. They were rescued by neighbors who heard the earthquake-like bang and rushed to their aid.

Neighbor Mike Pusateri explained how he helped the victims:

"Fire was shooting up by one of their faces,” Pusateri said. “I stuck some plywood down there to divert the flames so we could get him out of there. My son and I helped pull them out.”

The victims reportedly suffered burns during the blast. They were flown to nearby hospitals for treatment, Port Clinton Fire Lt. Trevor Johnson said.

