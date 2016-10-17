Boat fire origin unknown

The boat ignited after refueling at a gas dock shortly before 1:30 p.m, according to a Sandusky police report.

Its occupants, Michael Burns and Paul Steffenhagen, reportedly tried driving the boat after pushing away from a dock. That’s when the boat caught fire and began drifting into Sandusky Bay.

The men abandoned their boat and swam to safety. Steffenhagen sustained burns to his hands, legs and face. He was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center for treatment, the report stated.

“We would ordinarily do a preliminary fire investigation, but there wasn’t a whole lot we could look at while we were there,” Sandusky Fire Captain Matt Lesch said. “We weren’t able to see anything Saturday because the boat sank.”

Dive crews with Lake Erie Towing pulled the boat from the bottom of the Sandusky Bay Monday afternoon. Crews found the wreckage about 10 feet underwater with help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

“We were able to dive down to the boat and strap it up,” said Jim Kennedy, fleet commander with Lake Erie Towing. “With the way it was sitting, it’s a good thing we got it out of the water before someone hit it.”

Kennedy said he watched the boat sink Saturday afternoon. Lake Erie Towing was ready to assist while Sandusky firefighters battled the boat fire.

“I wanted to be on standby for the fire department as a safety boat,” Kennedy said. “We all have to work together sometimes, so safety is important.”

