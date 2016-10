3:10 p.m. update

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed no one was injured during the boat fire.

*

Original post

It’s not known if the boat was occupied or if anyone was injured.

The boat quickly drifted further into the bay. The boat was extinguished shortly after 2 p.m. on the water between Battery Park Marina and Cedar Point.

Sandusky police and fire departments responded to the scene.

Check back for more.