House explodes outside Port Clinton

Two people were rushed to the hospital following the explosion in the 2500 block of E. Harbor Road near Port Clinton. One person was life flighted from the scene while the other was transported to nearby Magruder Hospital.

A neighbor told the Register his windows blew out, which alerted him to the explosion. He and his wife rushed to the scene and helped pull the two victims away from their burning home.

ORIGINAL POST

A house exploded in the 2500 block of E. Harbor Road near Port Clinton shortly before 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Port Clinton fire, police and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

It’s not known if anyone was inside the home. It’s also not yet clear if anyone was injured.

Check back for more.