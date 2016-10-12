Huron man crashes car; two seriously injured

Justin M. Greenberg, 22, Huron and Samuel J. Rodman, 21, Port Clinton were both taken to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by ambulance from the site of the accident.

The Fremont post of the Highway Patrol said

Greenberg was driving southbound in a black 2016 Honda Civic at about 1:20 a.m. when the vehicle drove off the right side of the road, the Fremont post of the Highway Patrol said. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned several times before landing in a creek.

Rodman was a passenger in the car.

The accident remains under investigation and alcohol and/or drugs appear to be a factor, the Patrol said.

State Route 53 was closed for about 90 minutes while Troopers and emergency personnel were on scene.

